"Script leaked"- Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash

Team India is all set to clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 12th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

They last squared off in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 in Manchester, England. India won that match comfortably by 89 runs (DLS).

Rohit Sharma starred in the batting department with a scintillating century. He played the protagonist with a knock of 140 (113), while Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) played supporting roles with half-centuries.

India and Pakistan have squared off in seven matches in the ODI World Cup so far. Pakistan ended up losing on all the occasions. However, the Babar Azam-led side have a better overall record in the ODI format against India.

In 132 ODI matches so far, Pakistan holds the upper hand with 73 wins, while the Men in Blue ended up winning 56 games. Five matches ended without a result.

Both teams have made a good start in the ongoing World Cup by winning their first two games. Fans are extremely excited for their clash on Saturday at the biggest cricketing venue in the world. They expressed their anticipation in their unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"I don't want to focus on what has happened in the past" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of match against India in 2023 World Cup

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Babar Azam played down the talk about India's superior World Cup record against his side.

Babar revealed that he intends to focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past and was hopeful of the side's good performance in the upcoming match.

"I don't want to focus on what has happened in the past. I want to keep my focus on what's to come. Records are made to be broken. We will try and break this too. We are hoping to come up with a good performance tomorrow. India vs Pakistan depends a lot on who does well on the big day. I have belief that my boys will be able to step up on the day," he said.

Babar Azam added:

"We will continue to do what we have been doing well. Ahmedabad is a big stadium, a lot of fans will come. For us, it's a golden opportunity to perform well."

