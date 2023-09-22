"Second grade bowler like Shardul Thakur cannot take place of Shami" - Fans roast Shardul after his expensive 0/78 spell in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur faced the wrath of fans after his expensive spell in the first ODI against Australia on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. He failed to pick a single wicket after giving away 78 runs in his 10-over spell.

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled well with the new ball to give the hosts a decent start by building pressure on Australian batters.

Shardul Thakur failed to complement their efforts and bowled loose deliveries to let them off the pressure. He was unlucky in his first over as Shreyas Iyer dropped a simple catch of Warner off his bowling after the batter hit two fours.

The Mumbai pacer could not find the right lengths throughout the game and kept leaking runs whenever he came onto the bowl.

Australia eventually reached a decent total of 276 in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami starred for India with a wonderful spell of 5/51. Shardul Thakur had a forgettable outing, as even Pat Cummins hit him for 13 runs in the final over of the first innings.

Fans were disappointed after witnessing a dismal performance from Shardul Thakur on Friday. Here are some of the best reactions to his spell on X (formerly Twitter):

"We really enjoy each other's success" - Mohammed Shami after his 5-wicket haul vs Australia in 1st ODI

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Mohammed Shami reflected on his magnificent spell and said:

"It's [About Indian bowlers picking up fifers in recent days] a nice thing to be talked about as well but we really enjoy each other's success and the last seven or eight years that we have spent together is the result of this.

"It was definitely hot out there. When you have the new ball in hand, it becomes my responsibility to land it in the right areas and set the tone at the start."

Shami added:

"There wasn't much on the wicket, the only option we had was using the slower ones to good effect and needed to land in the right areas, it's all about mixing it up.

"It was the requirement to pick wickets throughout, it also feels good when you get the breakthrough and it's a confidence booster."