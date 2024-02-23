“Seen some really significant improvement in local Indian players” - Meg Lanning on WPL impact

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) might only be one season old, but Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and Australian legend Meg Lanning reckons that the T20 league is already having a big impact on local Indian players. According to the 31-year-old, the tournament is only going to get bigger with every year.

The second edition of the WPL will kick off with a match between Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The same two sides met in the final last year, with MI registering a convincing win.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the WPL 2024 opener, Lanning reflected on the impact the T20 league has had on local talent from India.

"I think it's only going to get bigger with every year. It's a big stage and kind of a platform where you want to perform well. There's lot of eyes on you... For the Indian locals in particular, it really gives them an opportunity to put their names up and perform well and see where it goes from there,” the DC skipper was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I've seen some really significant improvement in the local Indian players from what I've seen so far, and I think the WPL has played a big role in that. To allow young girls, local players to be part of such a big competition that's really exciting for the game here in India and around the world,” Lanning added.

The right-handed batter was the leading run-getter in WPL 2023, smashing 345 runs in nine innings at an average of 49.29, with two half-centuries.

“The depth within the squad has improved now” - Meg Lanning

While Delhi Capitals had an impressive run last season, they could not clinch the title, succumbing to Mumbai in the final. Looking forward to the 2024 edition, Lanning asserted that they have much better depth in the side this time.

"Just in general, I think the depth within the squad has improved now. Our whole roster has just gotten better. Every team has got the Indian players and the internationals but I think where it's actually critical for every team is having the depth and those players who can come in and win the odd game for you when perhaps the stars won't fire, which happens occasionally," the former Australian captain commented.

At the WPL 2024 auction, DC purchased Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland for ₹2 crore and the franchise will have high expectations of her.

