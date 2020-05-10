'Selectors made me Buddha at the age of 30,' Irfan Pathan lashes out at Indian cricket team selectors

Irfan Pathan played all three formats for the Indian cricket team

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday slammed the Indian selectors for dropping him from the Indian team without any communication from their end.

In an Instagram Live session with Suresh Raina, Pathan hit out at the Indian team selectors for cutting down on his playing days for the Indian cricket team when he was just 30 years old.

"Selectors made me ‘buddha’ at the age of 30. There was no communication from the board and selectors," Irfan said.

Irfan made his Indian cricket team debut in the Test format back in 2003 against Australia at Adelaide and a few months later even made his ODI debut in Melbourne.

The seam bowling all-rounder played 29 Test matches, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is and featured in his last international match for the Indian cricket team back in 2012 against South Africa.

Ready to make Indian team comeback

The 2007 World T20-winner also played imperative roles for his IPL sides Kings XI Punjab (2008-2010), Delhi Daredevils (2011-2013), SunRisers Hyderabad (2014), Chennai Super Kings (2015), Rising Pune Supergiants (2016) and Gujarat Lions (2017).

Irfan played his last competitive T20 match for Jammu & Kashmir during the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in the first week of January this year.

The former Indian cricket team all-rounder also emphasised on his readiness to come out of retirement if the selectors give him a clear idea of a possible comeback into the Indian team.

"Communication is very important. If they come and tell me ‘Irfan you have retired but you prepare for one year and you will be available for India selection’ then I will let go everything, give my heart and soul and will put in a lot of hard work," Irfan added.