IND vs NZ 2022: "Selectors wasted Suryakumar Yadav's five years" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian batter getting his due late

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that by postponing Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the national team, the Indian selectors wasted five years of his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated that while Suryakumar got a late opportunity, he has made the most of it, coming up with superlative performances consistently. He added that the right-handed batter has become the talk of the town, and quite deservedly so.

Kaneria remarked:

"The Indian selectors wasted Suryakumar Yadav's five years. However, he has made up for the lost time, proving his mettle at the highest level with consistent performances. Everywhere we look, each and every expert is talking about Suryakumar today."

Suryakumar showcased tremendous form in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, November 20, dazzling viewers with his dynamic batting. He remained unbeaten on 111 off just 51 balls, completing his second century in T20Is in the process.

"There has never been a player in world cricket who has hit shots like these" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav's wide variety of strokeplay

Highlighting Suryakumar's ability to access all areas of the ground, Kaneria mentioned how no other player has ever been capable of playing the shots that he does.

The 41-year-old former spinner noted how the Indian batter has performed exceptionally well this year, lauding him for his inspired efforts. Kaneria opined that the player's 360-degree striking ability makes it incredibly tough for the opposition bowlers.

He added:

"The beast mode of Suryakumar Yadav continues. He picked up before the T20 World Cup, continued the same during the World Cup, and is now doing the same in New Zealand. He was phenomenal."

Kaneria continued:

"The way he bats, there is no corner of the ground that he doesn't utilise. There has never been a player in world cricket who has hit shots like these. The bowlers tend to look completely helpless against his onslaught."

Notably, with 1151 runs to his name, Suryakumar is the leading run-getter in T20Is this year. Furthermore, he also occupies the top spot in the ICC's rankings for batters in the shortest format.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indvsnz #crickettwitter Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Asian to score 2 T20I centuries in SENA countries Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Asian to score 2 T20I centuries in SENA countries 🔥#indvsnz #crickettwitter https://t.co/lyzMH37FGX

The Men in Blue secured a comprehensive 65-run win over New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The final fixture of the rubber is set to be played in Napier on Tuesday, November 22.

Poll : 0 votes