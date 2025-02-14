"Selfish Rizwan destroying Pakistan, Well played Indians"- Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand's comfortable win in Tri-Series final vs Pakistan 2025

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the Tri-Series on Friday (February 14) at the National Stadium in Karachi to lift the trophy. Kiwis won all three games, while Pakistan won only one and lost two contests in the tournament. South Africa, the third participant, ended up losing both their games.

After opting to bat first in the final, the Men in Green posted a subpar total of 242 runs before getting bundled in 49.3 overs. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan (46), Salman Agha (45), Tayyab Tahir (38), and Babar Azam (29) started well but failed to kick on, denting their team's progress. Lanky pacer William ORourke picked up four wickets for the Kiwis team in the bowling department.

In response, a collective effort from the New Zealand batting unit helped them go over the line in 45.2 overs without any hassles. Daryl Mitchell (57), Tom Latham (56), Devon Conway (48), and Kane Williamson (34) all contributed well.

Fans enjoyed the contest between the two teams on Friday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes trolling Rizwan for a slow knock in the first innings read:

"Selfish Rizwan destroying Pakistan and we are enjoying it."

"The wicket was two-paced"- New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner after win vs Pakistan in Tri-Series 2025 final

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reflected on the win, saying:

"It's always nice to win but different guys stepped in at different times of the series, so that was good for the guys going forward. The wicket was two paced and the wickets in the middle overs helped us restrict them. (On Will O'Rourke) We know when he swings the ball that is a problem."

He continued:

"We have seen usually powerplay is the best time to bat so you know teams that can restrict through that phase get themselves in a good position. It's always a challenge with the new ball and I think Duff bowled well in partnerships with Will O'Rourke. Going forward to Champions Trophy, it's nice to have different guys parring in. Also, with the ball different guys stepping in is also good."

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns again soon in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19 at the same venue.

