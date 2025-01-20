Senior Indian pacer bowls in the nets ahead of comeback in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami bowled in the nets ahead of the T20I series against England. Shami was out of action for the Men in Blue after last appearing in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The veteran pacer is set to make his comeback in the T20I series against England.

On Monday (January 20), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which Shami can be seen bowling in the nets during the team's practice session.

India are set to host England in a five-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, January 22. In the video, Shami can be seen boarding the team bus heading to Kolkata's Eden Gardens for training.

He is then seen warming up before getting into his gears and marking his run-up. The veteran pacer is also seen having a discussion with bowling coach Morne Morkel before finally getting ready to bowl in the nets. He bowled with his knee strapped. Shami appeared to be bowling at full tilt toward the end of the session.

Trending

The 34-year-old also interacted with the fans watching from the stands. Watch the video posted by BCCI on X below -

Expand Tweet

With the 2025 Champions Trophy coming up, the Men in Blue will be keen to have Shami return to full fitness. The England series will be crucial to monitor him and give him enough match practice and game time.

Mohammed Shami missed India's BGT 2024-25 series

Mohammed Shami was not a part of India's squad for the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test series in Australia. He was recovering from an ankle injury and was yet to regain fitness.

However, the Indian pacer participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite playing in the domestic tournaments, he was not deemed fully fit to play international cricket.

Shami's absence was felt as India suffered a 3-1 series defeat, with not much consistent support for Jasprit Bumrah from the other pacers. Shami did well with the ball in the recent domestic tournaments. He will be keen to carry his form and regain his touch in the upcoming series against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news