Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Most Runs and wickets after North Zone vs North East Zone (Updated) ft. Shafali Verma & Deepti Sharma

There were three Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 fixtures being held on February 5. The North Zone faced the North East Zone. The South Zone locked horns against the East Zone whereas the West Zone took on the Central Zone. All games were held in Vadodara.

North Zone elected to bat first and posted a mammoth 356 on the board, thanks to contributions from skipper Shafali Verma (133* off 64 balls), Amanjot Kaur (92) and Priya Punia (52). The North East Zone bowlers went on a journey throughout the innings.

In reply, the North East Zone batters faltered. Only three batters managed to get to double digits, with Sentilemla top-scoring with 64 as they got bundled out on 147 to lose the game by 209 runs. Nandani Sharma grabbed three wickets for North Zone.

At the Darshanam Sports And Education Academy, South Zone batted first and finished their innings on 194/9. Arundhathi Reddy continued her rich form and scored 51. Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma picked up thee scalps each for East Zone.

None of the East Zone batters got going while chasing as they got knocked over on 118 in 34.2 overs to lose the contest by 76 runs. Akshara Srinivasan starred with the ball for South Zone as she registered figures of 4/16 in her 10 overs.

In the 12th match, West Zone were asked to bat first and put 281 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Jemimah Rodrigues. Mona (54), Dayalan Hemalatha (68) and skipper Sneh Rana (59*) hit fifties for Central Zone but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 31 runs.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Shafali Verma NZONE 4 4 230 1 133* 76.67 165 139.39 1 1 23 12 2 Arundathi Reddy SZONE 4 4 194 - 82 48.5 252 76.98 0 3 17 1 3 Jemimah Rodrigues WZONE 4 4 184 1 100 61.33 183 100.54 1 1 24 0 4 Radha Yadav WZONE 4 3 182 1 106* 91 143 127.27 1 1 18 5 5 Y H Bhatia WZONE 4 4 182 - 62 45.5 192 94.79 0 1 25 4 6 S S Mandhana WZONE 3 3 167 - 136 55.67 161 103.72 1 0 19 5 7 Tanisha Ohlan NZONE 4 4 162 1 97* 54 193 83.93 0 1 18 2 8 D Hemalatha CZONE 4 3 158 1 80 79 187 84.49 0 2 12 4 9 Amanjot Kaur NZONE 3 3 155 1 92 77.5 189 82.01 0 1 15 2 10 Richa EZONE 4 4 142 - 124 35.5 148 95.94 1 0 17 3

North Zone skipper Shafali Verma has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024. After her scintillating ton (133* off 64 balls) against North East Zone, she has taken her runs tally to 230 in four games.

Arundhati Reddy of South Zone scored 51 against East Zone. She now has 194 runs to her name in the competition and has slipped to the second spot in the list of most runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues of West Zone scored 100 off 86 balls against Central Zone. She now has scored 184 runs in four outings and has moved to the third spot.

Radha Yadav sits below her teammate in the most runs list, after having scored 182 runs in three innings at an average of 91.

Yastika Bhatia sits fifth in the most runs list. The southpaw has also amassed 182 runs and sits below Yadav with an average of 45.50.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Deepti EZONE 4 4 9 31.1 95 4 10.55 3.04 20.77 1 0 2 Poonam Yadav CZONE 4 4 9 30.4 113 6 12.55 3.68 20.44 0 1 3 A A Patil WZONE 4 4 9 34 114 4 12.66 3.35 22.66 1 0 4 Tanuja P Kanwer CZONE 3 3 8 28 123 4 15.37 4.39 21 1 0 5 Sayali Satghare WZONE 4 4 7 28 124 3 17.71 4.42 24 0 0 6 Mannat Kashyap NZONE 4 4 7 37 137 4 19.57 3.7 31.71 1 0 7 Meghna Singh CZONE 4 4 6 33 110 3 18.33 3.33 33 0 0 8 Arundathi Reddy SZONE 4 4 6 32.3 177 2 29.5 5.44 32.5 0 0 9 N Y Patel WZONE 4 4 5 19 66 2 13.2 3.47 22.8 0 0 10 Radha Yadav WZONE 4 4 5 26.5 130 3 26 4.84 32.2 0 0

Deepti Sharma of East Zone is sitting at the top spot in the most wickets list in the ongoing Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024. She has picked up nine wickets in four games at an average of 10.55.

Poonam Yadav also has grabbed nine scalps in four outings and sits below Deepti. The leg-spinner averages 12.55 with the ball for Central Zone.

Anuja Patil of West Zone has nine wickets at an average of 12.66 and follows Poonam in the most wickets list.

Tanuja Kanwer of Central Zone has grabbed eight scalps in the competition and sits below Patil.

Sayali Satghare sits at the fifth position in the Inter Zonal One Day Trophy most wickets list after having picked up seven wickets in four outings for West Zone.

