Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Most runs and wickets after South Zone vs North East Zone (Updated) ft. Yastika Bhatia & Vinaya

The league stage of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy concluded with three matches.

In the 13th match, North Zone posted a total of 280 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs against West Zone. Amanjot Kaur was the highest scorer with 136 runs off 133 deliveries. Shraddha Pokharkar was the pick of the bowlers for West Zone and picked five wickets for 58 runs.

West Zone reached the target of 281 runs in 42.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Yastika Bhatia was the highest scorer for the team and made 151 runs off 107 deliveries. West Zone qualified for the final of the tournament with this win.

In the 14th match, East Zone elected to bowl after winning the toss against Central Zone. Central Zone were bundled out for 181 runs in 47 overs and only two batters managed to score more than 30 runs.

East Zone didn’t have a great outing either with the bat and lost a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs. They were ultimately dismissed for 142 runs and lost the match by 39 runs. Central Zone will play the final of the tournament against West Zone on Friday, February 9.

The 15th match between South Zone and North East Zone was also a low-scoring encounter. South Zone could make only 173 runs in 41 overs. Shabnam Shakil was the highest scorer and made 50 runs off 69 deliveries.

North East Zone could make only 93 runs in 35.2 overs and only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Vinaya Surendran was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for 23 runs in 7.2 overs.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Y H Bhatia 5 5 333 - 151 66.6 111.37 1 1 47 8 2 Amanjot Kaur 4 4 291 2 136* 145.5 90.37 1 1 32 3 3 Shafali Verma"}">Shafali Verma 5 5 246 1 133* 61.5 138.98 1 1 27 12 4 Jemimah Rodrigues"}">Jemimah Rodrigues 5 5 236 2 100 78.67 98.33 1 2 29 0 5 Arundathi Reddy 5 5 226 - 82 45.2 81.29 0 3 21 2 6 Deepti 5 5 187 - 109 37.4 69.25 1 0 26 0 7 Radha Yadav 5 3 182 1 106* 91 127.27 1 1 18 5 8 D Hemalatha 5 4 177 1 80 59 85.5 0 2 15 4 9 B S Fulmali 4 4 173 2 65 86.5 93.01 0 2 23 2 10 S S Mandhana 3 3 167 - 136 55.67 103.72 1 0 19 5

Yastika Bhatia is the leading run-scorer in the Inter Zonal One Day Trophy and has made 333 runs in five matches at an average of 66.60.

Amanjot Kaur is in second place and has amassed 291 runs in four matches at an average of 145.50 and a strike rate of 90.37.

Shafali Verma has made 246 runs in five matches at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 138.98. She is the third-highest run-scorer.

Jemimah Rodrigues has made a total of 236 runs in five matches at an average of 78.67 and a strike rate of 98.33.

Arundathi Reddy has 226 runs in five matches at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 81.29.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Poonam Yadav 5 12 146 6 12.16 3.6 20.25 0 1 2 Tanuja P Kanwer 4 10 150 4 15 4.05 22.2 1 0 3 A A Patil 4 9 114 4 12.66 3.35 22.66 1 0 4 Deepti 5 9 131 4 14.55 3.26 26.77 1 0 5 Vinaya 2 8 43 5 5.37 3.22 10 0 1 6 Mannat Kashyap 5 8 194 4 24.25 4.12 35.25 1 0 7 Saika Ishaque 5 7 90 3 12.85 2.57 30 0 0 8 Meghna Singh 5 7 126 3 18 3.15 34.28 0 0 9 Sayali Satghare 5 7 154 3 22 4.81 27.42 0 0 10 Monica 5 7 172 4 24.57 4.09 36 1 0

Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker in the Inter Zonal One Day Trophy and has taken 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.16.

Tanuja Kanwer is in second place on this list and has 10 wickets to her name in four matches at an average of 15.

Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma are in the next two places and have taken nine wickets each. Vinaya Surendran is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets in two matches at an average of 5.37.

