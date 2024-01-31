Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One-Day Trophy got underway in Vadodara at three different venues on Tuesday, January 30. Central Zone, West Zone, and North Zone registered comfortable victories against North East Zone, East Zone, and South Zone respectively.

Central Zone faced North East Zone in the first match and elected to bowl. Debasmita Dutta scored 36 runs off 120 deliveries for the latter side and was the only batter who scored more than 15 runs. North East Zone managed to post a total of 100 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs.

Nuzhat Parween scored an unbeaten 51 runs off 60 deliveries and helped the team cross the line. Central Zone reached the target of 101 runs in 23.1 overs. Meghna Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Central Zone as she took three wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs.

South Zone won the toss against North Zone in the second match and elected to bowl. North Zone scored 285 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Shafali Verma scored 64 runs off 59 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Tarannum Pathan took three wickets for 58 runs in 10 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.

South Zone were bundled out for 252 runs and lost the match by 33 runs. Arundhati Reddy and Sneha Deepthi were the only batters who scored more than 40 runs.

In the third match, West Zone won the toss and elected to field against East Zone. Deepti Sharma scored 109 runs off 137 deliveries and became the first centurion this season. Uma Chetry made 54 runs off 49 deliveries. Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers and picked three wickets for 52 runs.

Smriti Mandhana led from the front for the West Zone as they chased down the target in 41.5 overs. The captain scored 136 runs off 118 deliveries as her team chased the target with seven wickets in hand.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Smriti Mandhana 1 1 136 - 136 136 115.25 1 0 15 5 2 Deepti Sharma 1 1 109 - 109 109 79.56 1 0 17 0 3 Tanisha Ohlan 1 1 97 1 97* - 110.22 0 1 11 1 4 Arundathi Reddy 1 1 82 - 82 82 92.13 0 1 10 1 5 Jemimah Rodrigues"}" data-rowid="5" data-columnid="1">Jemimah Rodrigues 1 1 72 - 72 72 91.13 0 1 9 0 6 Shafali Verma 1 1 64 - 64 64 108.47 0 1 7 3 7 Uma Chetry 1 1 54 - 54 54 110.2 0 1 7 1 8 Nuzhat Parween 1 1 51 1 51* - 85 0 1 6 0 9 V Sneha Deepthi 1 1 49 - 49 49 87.5 0 0 6 1 10 Y H Bhatia 1 1 42 - 42 42 93.33 0 0 6 1

Smriti Mandhana scored 136 runs and is the leading run-scorer at the end of the day. Deepti made 109 runs for East Zone at a strike rate of 79.56 and is the second-highest run-scorer.

Tanisha Ohlan made 97 runs for North Zone and is third on this list. Arundathi Reddy and Jemimah Rodrigues are in the next two places having scored 82 and 72 runs, respectively.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Meghna Singh 1 3 26 3 8.66 2.6 20 0 0 2 A A Patil 1 3 52 3 17.33 5.2 20 0 0 3 Tarannum Pathan 1 3 58 3 19.33 5.8 20 0 0 4 Sonam Yadav 1 2 7 2 3.5 0.87 24 0 0 5 Sneh Rana"}">Sneh Rana 1 2 8 2 4 1 24 0 0 6 Saika Ishaque 1 2 28 2 14 4 21 0 0 7 Amanjot Kaur 1 2 34 2 17 3.4 30 0 0 8 Sayali Satghare 1 2 38 2 19 3.8 30 0 0 9 Priya Mishra 1 2 38 2 19 4.22 27 0 0 10 Sarla Devi 1 2 43 2 21.5 6.45 20 0 0

Meghna Singh, AA Patil, and Tarannum Pathan picked three wickets each at the end of the first day. They boast of a bowling average of 8.66, 17.33, and 19.33, respectively.

Sonam Yadav and Sneh Rana picked two wickets each and are in the last two places respectively.

