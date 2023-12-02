Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after North Zone vs East Zone, Match 15

The last day of the league stages of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 saw three fixtures. The Central Zone Women beat the North East Zone Women comprehensively in the 13th match. In the 14th match, the West Zone Women beat the South Zone Women.

In the 15th match which was held in the evening, the East Zone Women beat the North Zone in a close-fought contest to remain unbeaten in the league stage. That marked the end of the league stage.

The East Zone Women finished the league stage at the top of the points table, with four wins in five games. They finished with 18 points. The West Zone Women won their last league game and qualified for the final after finishing below the East Zone Women in the points table with 14 points.

The Central Zone Women and the North Zone Women finished third and fourth respectively. Both ended with 10 points each. The Central Zone Women had a net run rate of +1.250 whereas the North Zone Women had a net run rate of +1.216.

The South Zone Women won two games out of five and finished the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 at the fifth position. They only managed to grab eight points in the competition.

The North East Zone Women failed to win a single game and finished as the wooden spoon holders, with zero points to their name.

East Zone Women will face the West Zone Women in the final on Monday

In the 13th match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023, the North East Zone Women asked the Central Zone Women to bat first. Their top-order batters contributed to help them post 141 on the board, with Punam Raut top-scoring with 39. Nabam Yapu picked up two wickets for the North East Zone Women.

It was a disappointing effort from the North East Zone Women in the chase as none of their batters got going. Only Linthoingambi Rajkumari got to double digits as they were bundled out for 43 to lose the game by 98 runs. Ekta Bisht starred with the ball for Central Zone Women as she registered figures of 4/5 in her four overs.

The South Zone Women opted to bat first against the West Zone Women in the 14th match. On the back of a fighting knock of 32 from their skipper Shikha Pandey, they got to a competitive total of 114. Radha Yadav and M Dakshini grabbed two scalps each for West Zone Women.

Yastika Bhatia (37) and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (33*) led the charge with the bat in the chase as it helped them get across the line in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand. With this win, the West Zone Women qualified for the final.

In the last league game, the North Zone Women were asked to bat first and they finished their innings on 112/6, thanks to a well-compiled fifty from Harleen Deol (55*). Saika Ishaque bowled well for the East Zone Women and picked up three wickets.

In reply, the East Zone Women lost half their side but Deepti Sharma played a fantastic knock of 48* off 41 balls at the top of the order to see her side home in the 18th over.