Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Zone vs North East Zone, Match 9

A total of three Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 games were played on Tuesday, November 28. The East Zone Women beat the South Zone Women comprehensively whereas the Central Zone Women defeated the North Zone Women. In the evening game, West Zone Women registered a comfortable win over North East Zone Women.

With the win over the South Zone Women, the East Zone Women have moved to the top of the points table. They have won three games in a row and sit comfortably at the top of the points table, with 12 points to their name.

North Zone Women suffered their first loss of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 and as a result, are placed second in the points table. They have eight points to their name and have a net run rate of +2.050. West Zone Women have moved to the third spot after grabbing their second win. They have a net run rate of +1.394.

Central Zone Women and South Zone Women follow the West Zone Women in the points table. Both sides have four points each and the net run rate differentiates them. The Central Zone Women have a net run rate of +0.012 whereas the South Zone Women have -0.883.

North East Zone Women are really struggling in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023. They have lost all three games so far and languishing at the bottom of the points table.

East Zone Women remain unbeaten in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023

In the seventh match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023, the East Zone Women won the toss and elected to bowl first. The South Zone batters faltered as they never got going and finished their innings on 72/9. Titas Sadhu bowled brilliantly and registered figures of 4/6 in her four overs, which included two maidens.

Chasing a modest total, Deepti Sharma scored 25 off 40 balls while opening the batting. The East Zone Women lost four wickets but a well-composed knock of 33* from Mita Paul helped them chase down the total in 15.3 overs. With this win, the East Zone Women made it three wins in a row.

In the tournament's eighth match, the Central Zone Women were asked to bat first by the North Zone Women. Punam Raut top-scored with 30 at the top of the order. But the other batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 112 at the end of their innings.

In reply, the North Zone Women never got going. Only Laxmi Yadav got to double digits as she scored a 43-ball 46. HOwever, a lack of support from the other end resulted in them finishing their innings on 77/8 to lose the game by 35 runs. It was a solid collective effort from the Central Zone Women to defend the total and grab their first win of the tournament.

In the evening game, the West Zone Women were asked to bat first by the North East Zone Women. Yastika Bhatia (54) hit a fifty and a cameo from Bhavana Goplani (39* off 25 balls) helped the West Zone Women post 161 on the board. Debasmita Dutta picked up two wickets for the North East Zone Women.

Nabam Yapu scored a fighting unbeaten 35 but the other batters failed to contribute as they ended their innings on 71/6 to lose the game by 90 runs. Saima Thakor and Jaya Mohite grabbed two scalps each as it helped the West Zone Women defend the total successfully.