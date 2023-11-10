Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Final (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues and Saika Ishaque

Mumbai won the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023-24 by beating Uttarakhand in a thrilling final. The summit clash took place in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on November 9.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to field. Their decision worked in their favor as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Punam Raut (24), Jasia Akhter (20), and Ekta Bisht (17) chipped with valuable contributions, while other batters failed to make a mark. P Naik returned with 3/14 for Mumbai.

In reply, Mumbai captain Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 30. Apart from her, Humaira Kazi and Fatima Jaffer also contributed well with the bat and they chased down the target in 15.2 overs.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image via BCCI website)

Mumbai captain Jemimah Rodrigues finished the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 as the leading run-getter, having scored a whopping 473 runs from 10 games. She scored three fifties and a century (112* off 66), which came against Andhra. She has hit 66 fours and two sixes as well.

Uttarakhand opener Punam Raut dethroned Madhya Pradesh opener PN Khemkar in the final and finished at second spot with 367 runs. She has scored 45 fours and three sixes in 10 matches.

PN Khemkar finished third with 329 runs from seven games as well where he highest score is 142*. Meanwhile, Bengal all-rounder Deepti Sharma occupied the fourth place, having scored 280 runs in nine matches. She also hit 31 fours and 4 sixes. On the other hand, Gautami Naik placed at fifth in the batting chart, with 264 runs in seven matches.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image via BCCI website)

Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque retained her top spot in the bowling chart with 18 wickets from nine matches. Prema, in the other hand, jumped to the second spot with 16 wickets from 10 games. She also has a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Bhogi Sharvani has moved down to third place with 15 wickets from six games, which came at an economy rate of 4.00. She has two four-fers to her name too as well. On the other hand, Jintimani Kalita finished fourth in the bowling chart with 15 wickets from seven games, including two four-wicket hauls.

Uttarakhand skipper Ekta Bisht finished the tournament as the fifth highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets from 10 games so far as well. She has claimed one wicket in the final.