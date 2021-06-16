7 IPL stars pull out as Australia announce 18-man squad for West Indies and Bangladesh series

Australia will boast a new-look side when they travel to the Caribbean and Bangladesh over the next few months, as seven top stars have withdrawn from the squad. The Aussies have announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming white-ball assignments.

Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson have all opted out of the upcoming tours. While Smith opted out due to an elbow concern, others "requested not to be considered for the tour for various reasons".

Cricket Australia announced a 18-member squad on Wednesday, and head selector Trevor Hohns expressed his disappointment at not being able to pick a full-strength side.

"We are naturally disappointed not to have all players available for the Australian team at this time however the NSP (National Selection Panel) respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour," Trevor Hohns said.

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



Several Australian members playing in the IPL only returned home last month, after being stuck in the Maldives and then in hotel quarantine in Sydney following the postponement of the competition. Multiple reports had earlier suggested the players were likely to drop out of the series, having spent considerable time in bio-bubbles over the past few months.

Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye managed to come home before the borders closed, and the duo is part of Australia’s travelling contingent for the upcoming tours. The same goes for Jason Behrendorff, Moises Henriques and Riley Meredith, who have decided to play for Australia despite featuring in IPL 2021.

Australia will return to international action with a white-ball series against West Indies next month. The Aussies will play five T20Is and three ODIs before taking part in a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in August.

The series will act as crucial preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, with several of their first-teamers not available, Australia now have a chance to test their bench strength and finalize their squad for the ICC competition.

Complete Australia squad for West Indies and Bangladesh series

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.

