Several Indian players make giant strides in  latest ICC ODI rankings; Shubman Gill moves into top 5

The recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies saw several significant movements in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were among the greatest beneficiaries thanks to their impressive showing in Team India's 2-1 series win.

While Kishan finished as the leading run-scorer for the series, with 184 runs at an average of 61.33, Gill was second with 126 runs at an average of 42. Their exploits saw the left-hander climb nine places to 36th in the ODI ranking for batters, while the right-hander moved into top 5.

The list is still dominated by Pakistan batters Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq, in the first, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

However, only 12 points separate Shubman Gill from third-placed Zaman, with the upcoming Asia Cup a possible battle for individual supremacy between the Indian opener and the Pakistani trio.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, the pace-spin combo of Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav reaped the rewards for their outstanding bowling against the West Indies. While Thakur finished as the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps in three games, Kuldeep bamboozled the batters to finish second with seven wickets at an extraordinary average of less than nine.

Kuldeep went up by four places and into the top 10 of the ODI bowler rankings (10th), while Thakur moved up as many places to 30th.

The Men in blue will be pleased with the form of the key players in ODIs ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

West Indian players rewarded in the ICC T20I Rankings

Nicholas Pooran has been in magnificent form in the T20 series against India.

While the ODI series belonged to the Indian players, the T20s have been dominated by the West Indies so far. With a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, several West Indian players were rewarded in the latest T20I rankings.

Destructive middle-order batter Nicholas Pooran saw his ranking rise by six places to 14th, while his skipper Rovman Powell rose by a staggering 17 spots up to 32nd. The duo are the second and third leading scorers in the series thus far, with the left-handed Pooran averaging 42.66 and Powell averaging 54.50 in three games.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also saw monumental rises in their position on the bowler rankings. Joseph climbed 19 spots up to 13th, while Hosein moved six places to 14th.

It isn't all doom and gloom for Team India in the T20Is, with debutant Tilak Varma rocketing into 46th immediately after entering the rankings. The 20-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the series, with 139 runs at an average of 69.50.

Kuldeep Yadav made rapid strides also in T20s following his impressive ODI series by moving up a sensational 36 places to 51st on the bowler rankings. Despite featuring in only two of the three games, the chinaman bowler has picked up four wickets at a resounding average of only 12.