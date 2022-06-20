"Awesome and inspiring" - Twitterati mighty impressed as Taapsee Pannu aces it as Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer 

Twitterati were hugely impressed after watching the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’, which features Taapsee Pannu playing the role of legendary Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj.
The trailer of the Bollywood movie was released on Monday (June 20) and the majority of those who watched it have given a thumbs up to Taapsee and the team.
Sharing their thoughts on social media, one user described it as "one of the most loved trailers of the year," while a few predicted that the movie would be a blockbuster.
There was huge praise for lead actress Taapsee, who is known for playing hard-hitting characters, while the performance of the support cast was also appreciated by some.
The release of the trailer comes just a few days after Mithali announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The movie will hit theaters on July 15 this year.
Here’s a compilation of some Twitter reactions, praising the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu':
Mithali Raj opens up on her legacy
Having taken up the sport at a time when women’s cricket was not considered a profession by many, Mithali reckons that her greatest legacy would be having normalized girls playing cricket on the street.
In a post-retirement interview with PTI, she said:
“I have been asked about my legacy a lot but never came up with a good answer. I think I probably would have normalized girls playing cricket on the street and enrolling into academies. It was not very common when I started playing. They used to say 'we don't take girls in our academies, you take them elsewhere'.”
The legend added:
“Now, there is no academy which can call itself an all exclusive boys academy which doesn't allow girls to play. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. The academy I went to, which I was told was a boys academy, the same place enrols so many girls."
Mithali, 39, ended her stellar international career as the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket, having amassed 10,868 runs across formats.