"Awesome and inspiring" - Twitterati mighty impressed as Taapsee Pannu aces it as Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer 

Twitterati were hugely impressed after watching the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’, which features Taapsee Pannu playing the role of legendary Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj.

The trailer of the Bollywood movie was released on Monday (June 20) and the majority of those who watched it have given a thumbs up to Taapsee and the team.

Sharing their thoughts on social media, one user described it as "one of the most loved trailers of the year," while a few predicted that the movie would be a blockbuster.

There was huge praise for lead actress Taapsee, who is known for playing hard-hitting characters, while the performance of the support cast was also appreciated by some.

The release of the trailer comes just a few days after Mithali announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The movie will hit theaters on July 15 this year.

Here’s a compilation of some Twitter reactions, praising the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu':

Abd fan account @Ab_D_17_

#ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc My excitement level is increasing high and now on the peak level after watching this amazing trailer My excitement level is increasing high and now on the peak level after watching this amazing trailer#ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc

neha verma @nehav_1111

Can't wait for the film..!! Yaayy super excited..

youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc What a great morning to start with this awesome trailer..!! Shabaash @taapsee Can't wait for the film..!! Yaayy super excited.. #ShabaashMithuTrailer What a great morning to start with this awesome trailer..!! Shabaash @taapseeCan't wait for the film..!! Yaayy super excited..#ShabaashMithuTraileryoutu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc

Jubi 🤍✨🥀 @jubiiiiii_007

#ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc EVERYONE go watch the Shabaash Mithu trailer omgggg it's so good! I've been a fan of Mithali for so long! so happy to see this! EVERYONE go watch the Shabaash Mithu trailer omgggg it's so good! I've been a fan of Mithali for so long! so happy to see this! #ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc https://t.co/kO97T4Qm9c

Sachin Rana ‼️🔰 @_sachin_rana_

#ShabaashMithuTrailer Much much...... intriguingly trailer! Wow Shabaash Mithu team! @Taapsee fits the role so well! Excited for the entire thing !! Much much...... intriguingly trailer! Wow Shabaash Mithu team! @Taapsee fits the role so well! Excited for the entire thing !! #ShabaashMithuTrailer

Shivanshu Shukla @Shivans62

#ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc Very intriguing trailer! Wow Shabaash Mithu team! @Taapsee fits the role so well! Excited for the entire thing !! Very intriguing trailer! Wow Shabaash Mithu team! @Taapsee fits the role so well! Excited for the entire thing !! #ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc https://t.co/ESy00AYCZr

Harika @HateMyMind___

Loved trailer of the year

#ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc It is going to be one of the mostLoved trailer of the year It is going to be one of the most Loved trailer of the year #ShabaashMithuTrailer youtu.be/FLd_ZeEe9pc

𝓡𝓸𝓸𝓶𝓲 🇮🇳 @RomaSherdy15

#ShabaashMithuTrailer This is very awesome I love this I like this watch and see. This is very awesome I love this I like this watch and see.#ShabaashMithuTrailer https://t.co/3E1gh4QddX

RightWazeGunnu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇬🇧🇵🇹🇧🇪🥅🥅 @footsport13

"We have

Promising & Impactful #TaapseePannu awesome and inspiring versatile actress choosing always new concepts .. "we have a new captain""We have #taapseepannu For Choosing Challenging Roles In #Bollywood dialogue is just amazingPromising & Impactful #ShabaashMithuTrailer looking forward to watch it #TaapseePannu awesome and inspiring versatile actress choosing always new concepts .. "we have a new captain""We have #taapseepannu For Choosing Challenging Roles In #Bollywood dialogue is just amazing Promising & Impactful #ShabaashMithuTrailer looking forward to watch it 👍 https://t.co/fASKHpQSiY

Ayodhya Darshan™ 🚩 अयोध्या दर्शन🚩 @AyodhyaDarshan_

#ShabaashMithuTrailer Loved the trailer. Kudos to the team. This film is gonna smash all the records! Loved the trailer. Kudos to the team. This film is gonna smash all the records!🔥🔥🔥#ShabaashMithuTrailer

★ꜱᴡᴀᴛɪ ᴍɪꜱʜʀᴀ★𝟏5𝐊🇮🇳 @queenswati_

#ShabaashMithuTrailer The trailer of the film is really heart-wrenching, don't forget to watch it The trailer of the film is really heart-wrenching, don't forget to watch it#ShabaashMithuTrailer

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl #ShabaashMithuTrailer looks so promising to me! Have always loved @taapsee 's versatility as an actress and she's just done better in this movie too, as it looks from the trailer. #ShabaashMithuTrailer looks so promising to me! Have always loved @taapsee's versatility as an actress and she's just done better in this movie too, as it looks from the trailer.

Akshara Singh🚩【🇮🇳राष्ट्रवादी🇮🇳】 @iAksharasingh11 W!!!..Amazing! W!!!..Amazing! @taapsee just nailed it in #ShabaashMithuTrailer . Her dedication level is reflected in the trailer. Best wishes to the team. W😍W!!!..Amazing! @taapsee just nailed it in #ShabaashMithuTrailer. Her dedication level is reflected in the trailer. Best wishes to the team.

Sowmya Sri ✨ @Sowmyasri01 I don't think anyone is a better actor than Taapsee Pannu and this movie will go very well for her. #ShabaashMithuTrailer I don't think anyone is a better actor than Taapsee Pannu and this movie will go very well for her. #ShabaashMithuTrailer

Mithali Raj opens up on her legacy

Having taken up the sport at a time when women’s cricket was not considered a profession by many, Mithali reckons that her greatest legacy would be having normalized girls playing cricket on the street.

In a post-retirement interview with PTI, she said:

“I have been asked about my legacy a lot but never came up with a good answer. I think I probably would have normalized girls playing cricket on the street and enrolling into academies. It was not very common when I started playing. They used to say 'we don't take girls in our academies, you take them elsewhere'.”

The legend added:

“Now, there is no academy which can call itself an all exclusive boys academy which doesn't allow girls to play. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. The academy I went to, which I was told was a boys academy, the same place enrols so many girls."

Mithali, 39, ended her stellar international career as the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket, having amassed 10,868 runs across formats.

