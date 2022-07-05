Shafali Verma attains career-best ranking; Deepti Sharma rises in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Shafali Verma has jumped 12 places to bag the 36th position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters. The Indian women's team star is in top form right now, having aggregated 106 runs in the first two matches of the ODI series against Sri Lanka Women.

Verma scored 35 runs in the first game and followed it up with a match-winning knock of 71 in the second match. Fans should note that the 18-year-old batted with an excellent strike rate of 95.49 in the first two ODIs.

Meanwhile, her teammate Deepti Sharma has climbed up from 19th to 16th spot in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for bowlers.

Sharma started the series with a fantastic spell of 3/25. In the second game, she took two wickets while conceding 30 runs in her 10-over spell.

Sharma has also climbed two spots in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters courtesy of her 25-run knock in the first ODI. She has now attained the 29th spot on the batting charts.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma are not the only Indian players to have gained on the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Shafali Verma will be keen to play another big knock in the final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka

While Shafali Verma has improved her position in the batters' rankings, her teammate Renuka Singh has gained big in the bowling charts.

Singh has accounted for seven Sri Lankan wickets in two matches thus far. Her brilliant performances have taken her to 65th position (up from 103rd) in the bowlers' rankings.

Speaking of the Sri Lankan players, Nilakshi de Silva has jumped from 70th to 57th place on the batters' rankings with 75 runs in the first two ODIs.

Meanwhile, Hansini Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani have entered the top 80 after their decent batting performances against the Women in Blue.

The final ODI of the series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on Thursday, July 7. It starts at 10:00 AM IST.

