Shafali Verma keen to play longer innings for India after receiving maiden Test call-up

After receiving her maiden Test and ODI call-up for the England tour, Indian batter Shafali Verma has said that she would love to stay in the middle for extended periods in the two formats.

Although Verma currently holds the No. 1 spot on the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for Batters, she is yet to represent the Indian women's cricket team in the other two formats.

Having finally earned a place in the Test and ODI squads, Shafali Verma discussed her targets in an interview with ESPNCricinfo on Monday (May 17).

"[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible," Verma said.

The Indian women's cricket team will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against England in June and July. Shafali Verma will look to gain as much experience as possible from the Test and ODI matches.

Everyone feels good after getting their maiden call-ups, and I felt good, too: Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has scored 617 runs in 22 T20I matches

Shafali Verma is the youngest Indian batter to score an international half-century. The 17-year-old will likely make her Test and ODI debut in the United Kingdom next month.

Verma recognizes that this is a great opportunity to prove her style of play in the longer formats of the sport.

"Whenever I get a chance [call-up] like this, I look out for opportunities to play matches so that I am able to prove myself and my style of play and go on to build a good career for myself. Everyone feels good after getting their maiden call-ups, and I felt good, too," Shafali Verma concluded.