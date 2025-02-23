Shaheen Afridi produces a stunning inswinging yorker to castle Rohit Sharma for 20 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Feb 23, 2025 19:40 IST
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma had no answer to the Shaheen Afridi yorker

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's fiery start in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage clash against Pakistan was brought to an end by a brilliant inswinging yorker by Shaheen Afridi. The opening batter departed after scoring 20 runs off 15 deliveries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Chasing 242 for the win, Rohit took on the new ball attack in his typical fashion. He looked in sublime touch after scoring a flurry of boundaries off Naseem Shah early on in the innings.

Afridi had tried to execute an inswinging yorker off the very first delivery of the innings, but failed to pull it off. However, he did not falter in his next attempt in the fifth over as the Indian skipper failed to bring down his bat in time to deal with the searing incoming delivery.

The ball breached the gap between Rohit's bat and shoe, after being pitched right in front of him. Shaheen Afridi brought out his trademark celebration after delivering the early breakthrough that Pakistan desperately craved.

Have a look at the stunning yorker right here:

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are leading the charge for India in the run chase after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. As of writing, Team India are placed at 46/11 after seven overs.

Shaheen Afridi had produced a similar delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma at the same venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup

The dismissal brought a sense of Deja vu as the left-arm pacer had produced an eerily similar delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma when the arch-rivals had faced each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On that occasion, the very full inswinging delivery had trapped Rohit Sharma plumb LBW for a golden duck in the first over of the match. The Hitman's woes against left-arm seam bowling have been well-documented, and Afridi has managed to take his wicket regularly.

The Pakistani spearhead had dismissed Rohit Sharma in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele, as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Edited by Ankush Das
