"I tried to pitch it up to dismiss the opposition batters" - Shaheen Afridi after a brilliant opening spell in Lahore

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up on a fruitful opening day for the hosts in the third Test against Australia in Lahore. The left-arm speedster, who gave Pakistan a dream start, said it was crucial to pitch the ball up and in the right areas to make things happen.

Afridi got Pakistan off to a brilliant start after Babar Azam lost the coin toss. The youngster got rid of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply in the first hour, reducing the visitors to 8-2.

His figures on Day 1 read as 15-3-39-2.

Following the day's play, the 21-year-old said the morning session of any Test match was the best time to pick up wickets. Afridi also admitted that bowlers had to be right on the money since the tracks are batting-friendly.

"I always try to give my team a breakthrough with the new ball. When it's a morning session in Test cricket, there are numerous chances of getting a wicket and I tried to pitch it up to dismiss the opposition batters. The wicket is really good for batting and it's important to bowl in the right areas to make life difficult for the batters."

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja stabilized Australia's innings with a 138-run partnership after two early jolts.

However, Pakistan edged ahead with three more scalps as Naseem Shah took two wickets as well, while Sajid Khan picked up one to keep the Aussies on 232-5 at Stumps.

"In the last two Tests, there hasn't been a lot of assistance for the fast bowlers" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

The youngster also acknowledged the lack of assistance for bowlers in Rawalpindi and Karachi, needing them to be smart. He hopes to repeat a successful Day 1 for Pakistan on Day 2 by sticking to their plans.

"In the last two Tests, there wasn't a lot of assistance for the fast bowlers. Hence, we always try to bowl in the right areas, hit the lengths, and bowl wicket to wicket. I think Pakistan had a good day on the field and we will try to execute our plans on day two, get early wickets."

Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with 91, while Smith made a patient 59. Cameron Green and Alex Carey held the fort for Australia and will look to build on Day 2 of the final Test.

