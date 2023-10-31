"Shaheen is still a wicket-taker but who apart from him?" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's bowling issues ahead of 2023 World Cup clash vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan's bowling is their weak link heading into their 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

The two subcontinental teams will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. While the Men in Green have won just two of their six games thus far, the Bangla Tigers have registered only a solitary victory in as many matches.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that while Pakistan's batting has fared decently, their bowling has been found wanting. He elaborated (6:30):

"The Pakistan openers have started scoring runs. Babar Azam has also scored runs. Mohammad Rizwan had also scored runs, the wagon has fallen off track a little, or else he was in the highest run-getters list. Iftikhar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have also scored runs."

The former Indian opener added:

"They are a decent team but bowling has been extremely weak. Shaheen is still a wicket-taker, he picked up a five-wicket haul as well, but who apart from him? Haris Rauf is not bowling that well. Mohammad Wasim was played in the last match and he bowled decently. Spin is going extremely ordinary."

Shaheen Shah Afridi (13) is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Although Haris Rauf has picked up 10 scalps, he has conceded an average of 6.82 runs per over. None of their spinners have taken more than three wickets, with all of them proving expensive as well.

"They are playing extremely ordinarily" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's batting issues

Shakib Al Hasan averages 12.20 with the bat in the ongoing World Cup. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra feels Bangladesh's batting is their bigger concern. He explained (5:35):

"The way Bangladesh played the last match, they are playing extremely ordinarily. They bowl decently but in batting - Litton Das has played one-and-a-half good knocks - he started well against India and I think he played well in Dharamsala. You can forget about (Najmul Hossain) Shanto."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Shakib Al Hasan has endured a poor World Cup with the bat. He said:

"Tanzid (Hasan) has played one or two good knocks. Shakib (Al Hasan) hasn't played a single good knock thus far. Mushfiqur (Rahim) did play two or three good knocks at the start but he is also stumbling slightly now. Mahmudullah struck a century but they have kept him at No. 7."

Chopra concluded by picking Pakistan as the likely winners in Tuesday's game. However, he added that he won't be surprised even if they lose, highlighting that they are playing extremely ordinary cricket.

