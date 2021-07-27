Shahid Afridi to feature in Everest Premier League in Nepal

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will feature in the upcoming Everest Premier League, Nepal's domestic T20 competition. He will be reunited with Nepal's superstar Sandeep Lamichhane.

Afridi will ply his trade for the Kathmandu Kings in the Everest Premier League that will run from September 25 to October 9 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Pakistani veteran star Shahid Afridi is all set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI in the upcoming edition of Everest Premier League.The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9. pic.twitter.com/6GJuu3LSwi — Nepali Cricket Supporters Society (@ncssnepal) July 26, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane welcomed Sahid Afridi in a video message. He said:

"Welcome on board with Kathmandu Kings XI. All the boys are really excited to see you here on the field. And I personally know you are going to have a great time during your visit to Nepal. Can't wait to see you joining the team."

Incidentally, Sandeep Lamichhane and Shahid Afridi have known each other for a long time. The young leg-spinner made his international debut alongside the veteran all-rounder when they were part of an ICC World XI team that took on West Indies in a hurricane relief exhibition match at Lord's. They have also played against each other in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I will try my best to entertain the people of Nepal" - Shahid Afridi

The 44-year-old confirmed the development and said that he is really excited to play in front of the people of Nepal. It will be Shahid Afridi's return to action after missing the second leg of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

"This will be my first visit to Kathmandu," Afridi said. "I am very excited and looking forward to visiting."

Grateful to be a part of an organization that upholds social responsibility, helping our nation to prosper. Alhamdulillah, @TheRealPCB continues to support @SAFoundationN through our ongoing partnership. Thankful to Wasim Khan & PCB for the support; Together ensuring #HopeNotOut. pic.twitter.com/b6iizqrPOi — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2021

When asked how many sixes he was going to hit, the legendary all-rounder jokingly said that it depends how the bowlers bowl on that day.

"That depends on the bowling on the day, but I will try my level best to entertain the people of Nepal," he added.

