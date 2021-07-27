Ind vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan can pip Virat Kohli for most T20I runs against Sri Lanka in the second T20I

Shikhar Dhawan has reached some special landmarks in India's ongoing tour against Sri Lanka. He reached the 6000-run mark in ODIs and then breached the 1000-run mark in ODIs against Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday (July 27), he has a chance to surpass Virat Kohli for most T20I runs against Sri Lanka.

The newly-minted skipper in the absence of Kohli, who is currently in England for a five-match Test series, has a chance to become the Indian batsman with the most runs against the island nation.

What is Shikhar Dhawan's T20I record against Sri Lanka?

Kohli has notched up 339 runs from seven T20Is against Sri Lanka at an average of 84.75 and a strike rate of 140.66 along with four half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan now has a chance of bettering the record as he is just four runs short of equalling Kohli's record. The southpaw has played three more games than Kohli (10) and will surely look to move past his Delhi team-mate in the second T20I.

Dhawan currently has 335 runs from 10 games. He averages 41.87 against the Lankans and boasts a strike rate of 135.62. Dhawan has three fifties and could go level with Kohli on that front too if he props up another half-century.

Trailing behind Dhawan and Kohli are KL Rahul (295 runs), Rohit Sharma (289) and Suresh Raina (265). The other batsman with an outside chance of inching closer to the 300-run mark is Manish Pandey.

However, it is unlikely Shikhar Dhawan and the think-tank will tinker with the squad for the second match.

Pandey's chances of featuring in the playing XI depend on whether Suryakumar Yadav will play the second game. Yadav will soon be traveling to England alongside Prithvi Shaw to link up with the India squad ahead of the first Test as injury cover.

The skipper hinted that the duo will be part of the Indian side for the second T20I against Sri Lanka, meaning Pandey will have to wait his turn. He currently has 226 runs from seven matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 113.00 and a strike rate of 134.52.

Predicted India XI for the second T20I

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra