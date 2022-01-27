Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL 2022 

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022).
The all-rounder is part of the Quetta Gladiators for the latest edition of the T20 competition. Afridi will now be in isolation for seven days and will be reintegrated into the squad after testing negative for the coronavirus.
Team management has confirmed that the 46-year-old has shown no symptoms of the disease.
It is worth mentioning that Afridi left the bio-bubble on Wednesday to visit a hospital after seeking permission from the management.
As per recent reports, he had also asked the franchise to excuse him from the bio-bubble due to fitness and personal reasons.
The Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to open their campaign tomorrow (January 28) with a clash against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 2022: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Ben Duckett, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince, Jason Roy, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal.
Defending champions Multan Sultans to take on Karachi Kings in 1st match of PSL 7
The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are set to battle it out against Babar Azam's Karachi Kings in the much-awaited opening encounter of the season. The contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi today.
The Multan side clinched their maiden PSL title last year after securing a stunning 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the summit clash. On the other hand, Karachi were knocked out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator 1 against Peshawar Zalmi.
The upcoming season of Pakistan's flagship T20 tournament promises to dazzle fans with high-octane matches, considering the star-studded lineups of the participating teams.