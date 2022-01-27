Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL 2022 

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022).

The all-rounder is part of the Quetta Gladiators for the latest edition of the T20 competition. Afridi will now be in isolation for seven days and will be reintegrated into the squad after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Team management has confirmed that the 46-year-old has shown no symptoms of the disease.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket Shahid Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19. He will quarantine at home following PCB’s protocols & will be reintegrated into the Quetta squad after seven days of quarantine and a negative test #PSL7 Shahid Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19. He will quarantine at home following PCB’s protocols & will be reintegrated into the Quetta squad after seven days of quarantine and a negative test #PSL7 #Cricket

It is worth mentioning that Afridi left the bio-bubble on Wednesday to visit a hospital after seeking permission from the management.

As per recent reports, he had also asked the franchise to excuse him from the bio-bubble due to fitness and personal reasons.

The Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to open their campaign tomorrow (January 28) with a clash against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 2022: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Ben Duckett, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince, Jason Roy, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal.

Defending champions Multan Sultans to take on Karachi Kings in 1st match of PSL 7

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are set to battle it out against Babar Azam's Karachi Kings in the much-awaited opening encounter of the season. The contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

PakistanSuperLeague @thePSLt20

Today the defending champions



#LevelHai Intezar khatam. The #HBLPSL7 kicks off today and we are waiting to see you at the NSK for the curtain raiser and the match.Today the defending champions @MultanSultans led by @iMRizwanPak will face home team @KarachiKingsARY captained by @babarazam258 Intezar khatam. The #HBLPSL7 kicks off today and we are waiting to see you at the NSK for the curtain raiser and the match.Today the defending champions @MultanSultans led by @iMRizwanPak will face home team @KarachiKingsARY captained by @babarazam258 🤩#LevelHai https://t.co/7wpzcwxldY

The Multan side clinched their maiden PSL title last year after securing a stunning 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the summit clash. On the other hand, Karachi were knocked out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator 1 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming season of Pakistan's flagship T20 tournament promises to dazzle fans with high-octane matches, considering the star-studded lineups of the participating teams.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar