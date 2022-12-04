Shakib Al Hasan, Ebadot Hossain shine as Bangladesh bowl India out for 186

Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) came up with excellent bowling performances as Bangladesh India were out for 186 in 41.2 overs in the first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. KL Rahul top-scored for the Men in Blue with 73 off 70, but India collapsed from 152/4 to 186 all out in a rather disappointing display.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India got off to a cautious start before Shikhar Dhawan (7) was bowled Mehidy Hasan Miraz, attempting a reverse sweep. Shakib then dealt India with a double blow in the 11th over. Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma (27) was cleaned up by an arm ball, while Virat Kohli (9) chipped a drive towards cover, where Litton Das took a spectacular diving catch.

Rahul and Shreyas Iyer added 43 runs for the fourth wicket before the short ball proved to be the latter’s undoing again. Shreyas was dismissed for 24 off 39 balls, top-edging a pull off Hossain. Rahul gave the innings some momentum, smashing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a four and six off consecutive deliveries as India reached 142/4 after 30.

Rahul went on to reach his half-century with another boundary. At the other end, though, India suffered another blow as Washington Sundar (19 off 43) miscued a reverse sweep off Shakib to point. Shahbaz Ahmed (0) also perished cheaply, mistiming Hossain to cover.

No resistance from India’s lower-order as Bangladesh dominate

Shakib completed a much-deserved five-fer by dismissing all-rounders Shardul Thakur (2) and Deepak Chahar (0) in the 35th over. Thakur was bowled by one that angled in and turned away a little, while Chahar was trapped lbw by an arm ball.

With wickets falling around him, Rahul looked to break free. He lofted Hossain for a six down the ground and pulled him a four to fine leg. However, the Bangladesh bowler had his revenge in the same over as Rahul top-edged a short ball to fine leg.

The disappointing Indian innings ended when Mohammed Siraj (9) miscued a pull to deep cover off Hossain’s bowling. By being bundled out for 186, India registered their second-lowest total against Bangladesh in ODIs.

