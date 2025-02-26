Shakib Al Hasan enjoys beach vacation with wife during 2025 Champions Trophy [In Pictures]

Senior Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently posted a couple of pictures with his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir, enjoying a beach vacation. He is not part of the Bangladesh squad currently participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Interestingly, this is the first ICC tournament since 2004 that Bangladesh have played without Shakib.

Shakib is currently banned from bowling due to suspension after his action was reported during a county match last September. He has since failed twice in bowling action tests conducted in the UK and Chennai. He has also not been in prolific batting form recently, which might have played a role in Bangladesh selectors' decision to ignore him for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shakib Al Hasan has seemingly utilized the break from international cricket to spend some quality family time with his wife. He gave a glimpse of it by sharing a couple of pictures on Facebook from a beach vacation.

You can watch the pictures in the below post:

Bangladesh suffer group-stage elimination in 2025 Champions Trophy in Shakib Al Hasan's absence

Bangladesh were placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They were poor in their first two games agaisnt India and New Zealand, losing both, and were thus eliminated from the tournament. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will face Pakistan in a dead rubber on Thursday (March 27).

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram advised the Bangladesh team management to move on from seniors and invest in the youth to play fearless cricket moving forward after their exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“This is a learning curve for Bangladesh cricket. They’ve brought guys like Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim who are 39 and 37 years old. Prepare young players for white ball cricket and let these veterans play red ball if they want to do it. White ball cricket is about fearlessness. This is what Bangladesh needs to think about, preparing a team for next year’s T20 World Cup," Akram told the broadcasters (via Indian Express).

Do you agree with Wasim Akram's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

