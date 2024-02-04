Shakib Al Hasan to hold talks with BCB over participation in Sri Lanka series and captaincy future

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is reportedly still in two minds over partaking in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, which includes a two Test series as part of the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Shakib Al Hasan, despite partaking in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is dealing with a retinal condition in his left eye. Following consultations with ophthalmologists recently, a decision has been made to manage the injury in a conservative fashion.

"We are still playing the tournament. I will speak to the officials, and then take the decision (about playing the Sri Lanka series or not). I will take a decision in this regard (ODI captaincy) after talking with the board but we still have not discussed it," Shakib said after Rangpur Riders' 77-run win over the Sylhet Strikers on Saturday, February 3

Shakib Al Hasan has to play largely as a pure bowler due to his current predicament. He was dismissed for a golden duck by Harry Tector in Rangpur Riders' latest contest, and has only scored four runs in the BPL 2024 season so far.

"The more I score runs, the more comfortable I will be. I can't find the rhythm when there are no runs. I have never done this in my life (like) just playing with one side. It is the first time and I feel for Rangpur Riders. I am only able to fulfill half of their expectations," Shakib added

Shakib Al Hasan's last appearance for Bangladesh came during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He missed the home and away series against New Zealand due to a separate finger injury that he has since seemingly recovered from.

"I don't know when my eyes will improve" - Shakib Al Hasan

Despite visits to England and Singapore, there has been a lack of clarity with regard to Shakib Al Hasan's vision, specifically when it comes to his left eye.

The 36-year-old all-rounder assured that his vision has not been impaired, and he is still on the quest to figure out the exact issue, and how it can be resolved.

"I don't know when this (eyes) will improve. This thing that you are repeating about my eye, eye, eye, eye. There's no problem in the eye. What you see wearing spectacles, I can see better than you. We are trying to find what has gone wrong. I went to Singapore to see what happened to my eyes and body and we are trying to find out where the problem is," Shakib concluded.

There is a belief that the problem could be psychosomatic, to a degree, meaning that it is driven by a mental problem or extreme levels of stress. The theory augurs well with the present condition, considering that the specialists are finding it hard to diagnose the exact issue and recommend a treatment for the same.

One of the specialists suggested Shakib undergo hypnosis treatment to treat the problem in his left eye.

"It can be like he is carrying some problem in his eyes. You can cure the physical problem but how can you cure the psychological problem. Hypnosis is a method, a stress management method through which you can solve psychosomatic problem and he (Neuron Ophthalmologists) suggested that through hypnosis they can try and solve the psychosomatic problem that he (Shakib) is carrying," a BCB official told Cricbuzz

