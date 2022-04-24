Shakib Al Hasan included in Bangladesh's 16-man squad for 1st Test against Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named Shakib Al Hasan for the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka. The 16-man squad includes uncapped fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja, picked for the home series against Pakistan last year.

Shakib missed the two-Test series in South Africa in March due to personal reasons. The ace all-rounder's last Test was against Pakistan last year in Mirpur before he opted out of fixtures against New Zealand and South Africa.

Meanwhile, fitness concerns remain for Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan after sustaining injuries in a Dhaka Premier League game in Savar. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said about the squad:

"Mushfiqur and Mehidy's injuries is nothing serious; they will be in the Test side. Shadman will play the practice match (against Sri Lanka). Raja was in the Test side once, so he comes back because we have injury concerns in the pace department," Abedin said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Bangladesh's young pace sensation Taskin Ahmed is still recovering from his shoulder injury, while Shoriful Islam has been named, subject to fitness. Islam, who toured South Africa for the Test series, returned home due to a left ligament injury. Should he be cleared to play the first Test, the left-arm speedster will likely share the new ball with Khaled Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's scheduled arrival is May 8 for the two-Test series, part of the World Test Championship. Bangladesh will also arrive in Chattogram on the same day to begin their preparations. Both teams will play a practice match on May 10 in BKSP, followed by the first Test five days later. The second Test will start on May 23 in Dhaka.

The Proteas blew away Bangladesh in the two-Test rubber in March. The tourists struggled against spin in both games.

Bangladesh's 16-man squad for first Test against Sri Lanka

Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).

