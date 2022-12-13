Shakib Al Hasan sent to hospital due to stiffness ahead of 1st Test against India - Reports 

Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan was sent to the hospital in an ambulance for a check-up ahead of the first Test against India beginning on Wednesday, December 14.

The all-rounder came into the venue for training but was seen leaving the premises before 10 AM itself.

Shakib featured in all three ODIs against the Men in Blue and played a pivotal role in the 2-1 series win. Commenting on the skipper's late injury issue, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told The Daily Star:

"It is nothing serious. Since there were no other transportation available so he was sent by ambulance. He had some stiffness and he went for a checkup."

ICC @ICC



A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first Wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over!A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first #BANvIND ODI Wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over! 💥A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first #BANvIND ODI 💪 https://t.co/r6zjCOSd38

The ace all-rounder was appointed as the captain of the Test side in June 2022 following Mominul Haque's resignation. He took charge of the team in a two-match Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, with the Bangla Tigers losing both encounters.

Shakib Al Hasan reportedly returned to training after check-up

In a glimmer of positive news for Bangladesh, the skipper returned to training after completing his check-up at the hospital to assess the stiffness issue. All signs as of now, point towards Shakib leading the team in the series opener.

The hosts have momentum on their side following their ODI series triumph over India. However, with the format changing, the fortunes could also change.

The Tigers are yet to record a Test win over their neighbors across 11 attempts. The last Test meeting between the two sides on Bangladesh soil ended in a rain-induced draw at Fatullah.

BCCI @BCCI



#BANvIND The Two Captains - @klrahul & Shakib Al Hasan pose with the silverware ahead of the two-match Test series. The Two Captains - @klrahul & Shakib Al Hasan pose with the silverware ahead of the two-match Test series.#BANvIND https://t.co/IlcH39MncZ

Fast-bowling spearhead Taskin Ahmed shed light on the difficulty the bowlers will face on a rather flat surface at Chattogram. He told reporters in a pre-match press conference:

"Chattogram is a batting paradise in Bangladesh. It has never been easy for fast bowlers here. We are improving but we are yet to get favourable wickets. It is usually a batting track."

He continued:

"Test cricket is always challenging. We have won Tests by taking it to the fifth day, so here too, we have to take the game into the fifth day."

While it seems Bangladesh have avoided a major injury scare regarding Shakib, the same cannot be said for India. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammad Shami have all been ruled out leading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make some last-minute changes to the squad.

The first Test between the two sides will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Who will win the upcoming Test series between India and Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma set to be dropped from central contract list by the BCCI - Reports

Poll : 0 votes