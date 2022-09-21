Shakib Al Hasan set to miss training camp and T20I series against UAE 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the team's upcoming week-long training camp and two-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The all-rounder is currently representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He left for the West Indies after Bangladesh were eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022 in the group stages.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board opted to shift their training camp to the Middle East due to constant rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The training camp was initially set to be a three-day affair from September 12 onwards.

The side also agreed to partake in two T20Is against the UAE to bolster their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Wednesday:

"Shakib is unavailable in UAE."

The skipper has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to take part in the CPL till October 4 by the BCB.

In Shakib Al Hasan's absence, the captaincy duties will be taken over by Nurul Hasan for the upcoming set of T20Is against the UAE. The wicket-keeper batter led the side against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series earlier this year but was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury.

Bangladesh squad members barring Shakib Al Hasan to undergo fitness tests before departing for the UAE

The 16-man squad will have to go through a fitness test on Thursday (September 22). The team management wishes to assess the fitness state of the players before they depart for the UAE on Friday.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz:

''The fitness test will be given in two groups with the first group scheduled at 8:30 AM and the second group at 9:30 AM. This Yo-Yo test is to see where they stand fitness-wise before going to UAE."

Bangladesh are scheduled to play T20Is against the UAE on September 25 and 27 before returning on September 28. The side are then slated to depart for New Zealand for a tri-series involving Pakistan, which will begin on October 7.

Bangladesh squad for UAE T20Is: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain.

Will Shakib Al Hasan's absence affect Bangladesh in the UAE? Let us know what you think.

