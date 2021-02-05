Shakib Al Hasan strains his left thigh in Chattogram Test against West Indies

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan strained his left thigh in the ongoing Test against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The Bangladeshi player had recently suffered a groin injury in the third ODI versus West Indies.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed Shakib's thigh strain is a new injury. The left-arm spinner bowled six overs on Day 2 and did not take the field on Friday.

BCB issued the following statement on Shakib Al Hasan's injury.

''Having recovered from his previous groin injury ahead of the first Test and successfully managing to bat in the Bangladesh first innings as well as send down six overs, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a strain in a different region of his left thigh while fielding on day two,'' BCB stated on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan was doubtful for the Chattogram Test, but he recovered from his groin injury quickly. In the first innings against West Indies, Shakib looked in excellent touch. He scored 68 runs off 150 deliveries before Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed him.

BCB to review Shakib Al Hasan's progress over the next two days

Shakib Al Hasan had figures of 0/16 in his six overs

The BCB medical team will monitor Shakib Al Hasan's injury until the Chattogram Test match ends.

''The injury was confirmed by an MRI scan this morning. The BCB medical team will continue to treat and review his progress over the course of the first Test,'' BCB added.

Although Shakib is an integral part of the Bangladesh team, the home side might not be worried about his absence. Bangladesh have a 218-run lead heading into the fourth day.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan made up for Shakib's absence in the first innings, taking 4/58. Even Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan scalped two wickets each.