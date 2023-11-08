"Shakib Al Hasan did a timed-out and now he has got ruled out" - Aakash Chopra unsure about Bangladesh skipper's future

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether it's the end of the road for Shakib Al Hasan after the Bangladesh skipper was ruled out of their last 2023 World Cup league game against Australia.

Shakib made a successful timed-out appeal against Angelo Mathews in Bangladesh's recent clash against Sri Lanka. He then scored a 65-ball 82 in the run chase but fractured his finger in the process and will miss the Bangla Tigers' final game on Saturday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shakib has been dealt a blow after being involved in Mathews' controversial dismissal. He said (7:50):

"The injury list is going on increasing. Shakib Al Hasan did a timed-out and now he has got ruled out. His World Cup is over, he is injured. It's incredible because there was a lot of debate about that thing (Angelo Mathews' dismissal)."

While acknowledging that everyone is entitled to have an opinion, the former India opener observed that the all-rounder's World Cup has ended. He stated:

"Angelo Mathews posted a video and Shakib Al Hasan said that he was feeling it's not cricket but war. So that was his thinking. Everyone can have their own thinking but at this point in time, Shakib Al Hasan will not play the next game. His World Cup journey has ended."

Experts have divided opinions on Mathews' timed-out dismissal. While some believe the appeal should have been taken back, others feel that the Sri Lankan all-rounder should have taken either the umpires' or the opposing skipper's permission before heading for a helmet change.

"He would know how long and whether he will play going forward" - Aakash Chopra on Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has had a controversy-ridden career. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra feels only Shakib Al Hasan would have an idea about his international future. He stated (8:20):

"He would know how long and whether he will play going forward because a lot of times going and coming, captaincy and no captaincy, fight with Tamim (Iqbal), or something else, it keeps on happening with him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Bangladesh skipper's underwhelming performances and the team's poor run in the ongoing World Cup could have an impact on his future. He elaborated:

"This World Cup has been extremely cold. Let's be fair, it hasn't been a very good World Cup. There is just one score above 50, which came in the last match, and the team also hasn't done well. The captaincy was also not that great. So I don't know, let's see what happens going forward."

Shakib picked up nine wickets in seven innings at a reasonable economy rate of 5.26. However, he was found wanting with the bat, aggregating 186 runs at a below-par average of 26.57.

