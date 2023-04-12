Shakib al Hasan wins ICC Player of the Month award for March 2023

Senior Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has earned the Player of the Month award for the month of March for his outstanding all-round performances. The left-arm spinner left behind New Zealand great Kane Williamson and UAE's Asif Khan to walk away with the coveted prize.

Shakib was one of the few bright spots for Bangladesh during the ODI series loss to England in March on home soil. The 36-year-old was his side's highest run-getter in that series with 141 runs in three matches.

In Bangladesh's consolation 50-run win in the third ODI, he scored a 70-ball 75 and followed it up with four wickets to win the Player of the Match award.

The veteran all-rounder carried his form into the T20I series as the hosts secured a historic 3-0 win over England, the world champions.

Shakib picked up three scalps in as many games. He was also on the top of his game when Ireland visited their shores, top-scoring with 93 in the first ODI and snaring five wickets in the second T20I alongside an unbeaten 24-ball 38.

The match also saw the T20I captain become the highest wicket-taker in the format. In 12 games in March, the southpaw finished with 353 runs and 15 wickets.

"This is a recognition I greatly value" - Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan. (Credits: Getty)

Upon receiving the award, Shakib al Hasan thanked the panelists for choosing him for the award above everyone else.

The 36-year-old feels the clean sweep against England was his greatest moment in March, elaborating, as quoted by the ICC:

"I am honoured to win the award and would like to thank the expert panellists who have voted for me. This is a recognition I greatly value because there are so many special performances in a month from a number of amazing cricketers. If I was to pick my highlight from the past month, it has to be the T20 series sweep against England and, with the team continuing to perform beautifully as a unit in all departments, it is easier for me now to concentrate on my role and contribute."

Shakib, retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023, decided to skip it this year after he was picked to lead Bangladesh in the one-off Test against Ireland.

