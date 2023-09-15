Shakib, lower order help Bangladesh post 265/8 after poor start in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India

Bangladesh posted 265/8 in their 50 overs after losing the toss and being sent into bat by India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Having already qualified for the final, India made five changes to their playing XI. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav were rested. Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur came in along with ODI debutant Tilak Varma.

Shami struck early for India, knocking over Litton Das (0) with a beauty that nipped back in. Thakur’s golden arm then played its trick as Tanzid Hasan (13) bottom-edged a short ball onto his stumps, completely miscuing a pull. The medium pacer had his second wicket in the sixth over when Anamul Haque (4) top-edged a short ball to the keeper.

Thakur could have had Mehidy Hasan Miraz twice in the 10th over, but both chances went to ground. The first one was flicked to square midwicket, where Varma failed to latch on to a catch. Suryakumar then put one down at second slip. Mehidy, however, could not capitalize on his chances and fell for 13 to Axar Patel. He was caught at slip off a tentative poke.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (80 off 85) and Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81) lifted Bangladesh with a fifth-wicket stand of 101. The Bangladesh captain could have become Varma’s first ODI victim as he got an outside edge to one that bounced a little. However, keeper Rahul could not hold on as the ball hit his chest.

Hridoy took on Varma in the 23rd over and lofted him for two sixes - the first over long-on and the second towards midwicket. At the other end, Shakib brought up his fifty by launching Axar over midwicket. The ended the over with another maximum in the same region.

The excellent stand ended immediately after the drinks break as Shakib played on to a short of length delivery from Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja soon claimed his 200th ODI scalp by trapping Shamim Hossain leg before for 1. Hridoy’s defiant innings ended when he pulled Shami to deep square leg.

Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan provide finishing touches to Bangladesh’s innings

At 193/7 in the 42nd over, Bangladesh were in danger of being bowled out for well under 250. However, Nasum Ahmed (44 off 45) and Mahedi Hasan (29* off 23) added a crucial 45 runs for the eighth wicket to give Bangladesh’s innings a much-needed boost.

Both batters found the boundaries at regular intervals before Prasidh Krishna ended the frustrating stand as Ahmed chopped a full and wide delivery back onto the stumps. Two boundaries, however, came off the last over bowled by Krishna as Bangladesh finished on a decent 265/8.