Shamar Joseph joins Peshawar Zalmi as Gus Atkinson's replacement for partial season ahead of PSL 9

After playing a leading role in West Indies' landmark Test win over Australia, their latest pace sensation, Shamar Joseph, has landed a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. The franchise has roped the Caribbean seamer as a replacement for England's Gus Atkinson for a partial season ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Atkinson part of the Test squad in India and the five-match series set to continue till mid-March, the right-arm speedster will remain with the England team. The 26-year-old has yet to debut for England in red-ball cricket, but the visitors are likely to play him at some stage, given their other three seamers are Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Mark Wood. PSL 9 begins on February 17 and runs until March 18.

Meanwhile, Joseph made the cricketing fraternity take notice after his unforgettable outing against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The 24-year-old sustained a toe injury on Day 3 while batting but bowled at full tilt the next day, taking all six wickets to fall in the opening session.

The seventh wicket was that of Josh Hazlewood, sealing the victory for the tourists, their first Down Under since 1997. It was also the only time since 2003 that the West Indies had beaten Australia in the format.

"I already cried during my five-wicket haul" - Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph.

Following the Brisbane Test, the Guyanese thanked his teammates for their unwavering support and was glad to repay their faith. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I feel like we won the series. Even though it's 1-1 I feel like we won the entire series. I feel really amazing for my teammates. They are really encouraging and I am glad that I made them proud and bring the series to 1-1.

"Tears came to my eyes right now. I already cried during my five-wicket haul [in the first Test]. Its just happiness. That's the emotion I can bring out right now. Just happy that we won the Test."

The youngster already plays for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL.

