The International Cricket Council (ICC)'s official broadcaster for the 2023 men's ODI World Cup, Star Sports, was under fire on Thursday for sharing some memes about South African captain Temba Bavuma on air. They did it before the second semi-final of the tournament where the Proteas are taking on Australia in Kolkata.

The memes were about Bavuma's low batting contribution to South Africa's campaign. Before the semi-final, he had just 145 runs at an average of 20.71, without any fifties or centuries. In most of the seven matches, he got a good start but couldn't make it count. However, his captaincy has been mostly impressive.

Seeing the broadcaster's coverage, some fans called it a "new low". Some even called them the "worst broadcaster ever" for their coverage of the entire World Cup, which they felt was too India-centric and often disrespectful to other teams.

Bavuma drew more criticism just minutes after the post went viral when he got out for a four-ball duck to a brilliant delivery from Mitchell Starc.

Australia pile on pressure after Temba Bavuma's dismissal

Australia put more pressure on the Proteas after getting rid of Bavuma as they lost three more wickets for just 24 runs on the board. The pitch supported Starc and Josh Hazlewood with a bit of tacky bounce but substantial seam movement. The Aussie fielders were like hawks, hardly letting any loose singles or boundaries.

Meanwhile, Matthew Hayden on air conceded that his pre-match prediction that the pitch at the Eden Gardens was a "300 one" was wrong. Before rain caused the first delay in the match, South Africa were at 44/4 with usual finishers Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram batting at 10 runs each after 14 overs.

The pitch might suit South African pacers too under the lights but first, they'd need a good score on board.