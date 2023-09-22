"'Shami-fied' the Australian batting lineup" - Fans erupt as Mohammed Shami takes 5-wicket haul in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami shone with the ball in the Men in Blue's ODI series opener against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The veteran bowler dazzled viewers with his sensational spell, bagging his second five-wicket haul in ODIs. Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott, registering figures of 10-1-51-5.

It is worth mentioning that Shami is only the third Indian pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul against Australia in the format. He was instrumental in India bundling out Australia for 276.

Following the innings, several fans took to social media to laud the seasoned campaigner for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Notably, KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first in the encounter. David Warner was the top scorer for Australia with a 52-run knock. Josh Inglis and Steve Smith also chipped in with useful contributions, mustering 45 and 41 runs, respectively.

While Mohammed Shami finished with five wickets, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged one wicket each.

"Enjoy the company of Siraj a lot" - Mohammed Shami

Speaking at the mid-innings interview, Mohammed Shami mentioned that he enjoys the company of fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. He also stated that his performance will boost his confidence.

Shami pointed out that there wasn't much help from the pitch, which is why he relied on his variations. He said:

"Very happy, enjoy the company of (Mohammed) Siraj a lot. It’s important to bowl in the right areas and set the tone. Yes, it was hot out here. There wasn’t much out of the wicket so the only option was to bowl good lengths and mix up your variations.

"Feels good when you put in the effort and get wickets, it’s good for the team and for your confidence."

It is worth mentioning that Siraj was preferred over Shami during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. However, with his incredible spell against Australia, Shami has made a strong case for himself ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.