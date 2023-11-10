“Shami is making every batsman do shimmy” - S Sreesanth hails Team India pacer for exceptional performance in 2023 World Cup

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has hailed Mohammed Shami for his superb bowling performance in the 2023 World Cup. According to Sreesanth, batters are failing to read what Shami is doing.

Shami missed India’s first four matches in the 2023 World Cup as the Men in Blue were keen on extending their lower-order batting. However, in the four matches that he has featured in since being drafted into the playing XI, Shami has been absolutely sensational. He has picked up 16 scalps at an average of seven and is currently at No. 4 on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

During a discussion on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, Sreesanth said about the right-arm pacer:

“Shami is making every batsman do shimmy. The batters just can’t understand what is happening.”

The 40-year-old, however, added that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has had a big role in Shami’s wicket-taking spree as he has been excellent with the ball himself.

“Bumrah is bowling really well, but is not getting that many wickets. However, I would say that the other bowlers are getting wickets because of Bumrah. If he doesn’t bowl well at the start, things won’t be easy for the ones who will be bowling after him,” Sreesanth commented.

While stressing on the importance of fast bowling pairs, the former pacer went on to add that Bumrah would be even more lethal in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“Bowling partnerships is very important and I feel because of the way Bumrah is bowling, it is helping the other bowlers a lot. In the important matches like the semi-final and the final, it will be Boom Boom Bumrah. In Fortnite games, there are duos. [Shami-Bumrah is the] Best fast bowling duo,” he stated.

Bumrah has claimed 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.53.

Mohammed Shami’s incredible ODI World Cup record

During the course of the ongoing World Cup, Shami also broke the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in the ICC event. The 33-year-old possesses an incredible record in the ODI World Cup.

In 15 matches, the seasoned pacer has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 12.74, an economy rate of 4.90 and a strike rate of 15.5. Shami’s numbers include three five-wicket hauls and four four-fers.

Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is joint-second on the list. He picked up 44 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 20.22 and an economy rate of 4.47. Javagal Srinath also claimed 44 scalps in 34 matches.