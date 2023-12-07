Shan Masood traded to Karachi Kings from Multan Sultans ahead of PSL 2024 draft

The Karachi Kings have roped in Pakistan's new Test captain Shan Masood ahead of the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 2020 champions struck a trade deal with the Multan Sultans to acquire Masood's services ahead of the upcoming PSL draft. For the deal, the Karachi-based franchise parted ways with spinner Faisal Akram.

Furthermore, as part of the trade, Karachi also gave away their first pick in the diamond and silver round categories of the draft. Masood captained Multan in the 2020 edition of the league. He was also part of their title-winning squad in 2021.

The southpaw amassed 209 runs from seven games, finishing as the third-highest run-getter for the team in the season.

Expand Tweet

Karachi were in search of a skipper after they recently parted ways with all-rounder Imad Wasim. Masood appears to be one of the frontrunners for the leadership post. He has chalked up 1,318 runs from 42 matches in the competition.

The PSL 2024 draft will take place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday, December 13.

Shan Masood's Test captaincy stint will start with a three-match series in Australia

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam relinquished the captaincy across formats following the Men in Green's group-stage exit at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Following Babar's resignation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed two new skippers. Shan Masood was appointed as the new Test captain while pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi will be at the helm of the T20 team.

Masood's tenure will commence with Pakistan's upcoming three-match away Test series against Australia. The first Test is scheduled to be played in Perth from December 14 to 18.

The left-handed batter shone with the bat in the side's four-day warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. Masood hit a brilliant double century in Pakistan's first innings, remaining unbeaten on 201 runs.