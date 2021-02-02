"They're almost scared to put a foot out of line" - Shane Lee feels members of Indian team appear fearful under Virat Kohli

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee thinks Ajinkya Rahane should captain India instead of Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Lee believes the Indian team is almost scared to put a foot out of line under Kohli, whereas under Rahane, the team looks more relaxed.

Ajinkya Rahane has won plaudits for the way he led the Indian team to a series win in Australia with their backs against the wall after the first Test. Shane Lee opined that the Indian team would function a lot better if Ajinkya Rahane is permanently given the captaincy role.

"Look, I think for the team he is, and I would have him as captain. Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team. They're almost scared to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team. The players had to be fit, they had to great in field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane." said Lee.

Shane Lee feels that Virat Kohli is unlikely to give up captaincy but indicated that the Indian selectors should elevate Rahane as the leader of the Test side.

Will Virat Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell," Lee added.

As things stand, Virat Kohli will be back leading the side when India takes to the field for the first Test against England on the 5th of February in Chennai.

Virat Kohli was and will always be the captain of the Test team: Ajinkya Rahane

There might be too much noise around who should be India's captain in the longest format but Ajinkya Rahane is clear that Virat Kohli is his captain and he was only filling in for him in Australia.

"Nothing changes. Virat was and will always be the captain of the Test team, and I am his deputy. When he was absent, it was my duty to lead the side and my responsibility to give my best for Team India's success." Rahane said earlier.

India are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship table. The top two teams will square up at Lord's later this year for the Test Champions title. England are currently placed fourth.