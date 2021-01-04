Shane Warne calls for Australia to drop Travis Head for SCG Test

Shane Warne has named his preferred Australia playing XI for the third Test, and wants Travis Head to be axed from the side. The former Australia spinner wants Head to return to Sheffield Shield cricket to address a 'technique deficiency'.

Warne has also called for the returning David Warner to open the innings with Marcus Harris, with Matthew Wade dropping down to his favorite number five spot.

"With the Indian attack and given Australia has only made 300 once in at least six Test matches against India, I want two proper openers – and I’ve gone for two left-handers. With Bumrah and the way the Indians bowl, I think it’s really important to have left-handers.

“Then it came down to Wade or Head – and I’m a bit frustrated with Travis Head because he’s getting out the same way all the time. Wade doesn’t deserve to be dropped," Warne said.

Travis Head "probably a future Australia captain": Shane Warne

Travis Head has struggled so far for Australia

Despite calling for Travis Head to be dropped, Shane Warne labelled the batsman as a future Australia captain. Head scored a memorable hundred in the 2019 Boxing Day Test, but has struggled to perform consistently over the last two years.

His knack of getting out in similar fashion has left a number of former Australia players frustrated.

“We know what a talent he (Head) is, he’s probably a future captain. He still could be, but he’s got to get in the side first – and at the moment I wouldn’t have him in the side. He’s got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first,” Warne added.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds also believes that Travis Head needs to go back to the domestic circuit to work on his technique.

Symonds said that Head is struggling for confidence, and some time out of the side may do him a world of good.

Shane Warne's Australia XI for the third Test against India: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood