"He’s only 22, stick with him" - Shane Warne urges Australia to persist with Cameron Green amid his batting struggles

Spin great Shane Warne has urged Australia to persevere with all-rounder Cameron Green despite his low scores. Warne believes Green is too good to be dropped and his bowling gives Australia a significant edge.

Contrary to his form in the Sheffield Shield, Green has struggled with the bat in the ongoing Ashes, reaching double figures only twice in six innings thus far, with a best of 33*. However, his bowling has been exceptional, helping the hosts break crucial partnerships.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



Joe Root nicks one behind ... OUT for 89.



#Ashes | #AUSvENG | #WTC23



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… Cameron Green gets the big fish!Joe Root nicks one behind ... OUT for 89. Cameron Green gets the big fish!Joe Root nicks one behind ... OUT for 89.#Ashes | #AUSvENG | #WTC23 cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… https://t.co/CXCinGQqmz

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Warne said he wouldn't omit Green as he is the perfect foil for Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

"You’ve got to take 20 wickets in a Test match, and while you’ve got Cummins and Starc batting well at No 8 and 9, I think you can carry Cameron Green a little bit. I’d be very reluctant to drop Green because the bowling looks great. I would like to back Cameron Green. We know he’s going to come good, we know what a player he is. He’s going to be a superstar. He’s only 22, stick with him," Warne said.

Warne was also in favor of giving the all-rounder the new ball on day three of the Sydney Test. Green was amongst the wickets after play began following a rain-forced delayed start on Friday, dismissing Dawid Malan.

Cameron Green has scalped Joe Root twice in this series

Cameron Green celebrates a wicket

Green has taken the prized scalp of Joe Root twice in this Ashes, on both occasions denying the England skipper a maiden Test hundred in Australia.

Also Read Article Continues below

The West Australian's height enables him to derive extra bounce, which has rattled England's batsmen. However, with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head in impressive form with the bat, the all-rounder faces pressure to hold his place in the fifth and final Test.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan