IND v AUS 2020: Shane Warne names his Australian playing XI for the first Test

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has named his Australian playing XI for the upcoming first Test against India. The day-night encounter is going to commence in Adelaide from December 17.

Here is how Shane Warne believes the Aussies should line up.

Shane Warne's Australia XI:

Tim Paine (c/wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (VC), Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

David Warner's absence is a body blow for Australia as he is ruled out of the first Test due to an injury. Shane Warne picked Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris as the opener in his place.

Pucovski is currently a concern for the first Test as he suffered a concussion during the warm-up game while playing for Australia A. Joe Burns is most likely to be the other opener in the side.

Shane Warne would love to have Cameron Green in the side on this condition

Will Cameron Green get a chance in the 1st test?

As quoted by Fox sports, Shane Warne said:

'“I’d love to get Cameron Green in the side but I reckon I’d have a look at the pitch first, If they feel like they want a few extra overs with the pink ball then I’d get Green in. He’s in such good form, I’d like to see him play but if not then I’d like to see him debut when it’s a bit easier than under lights with the pink ball and I’d pick Matthew Wade.”

In the bowling department, Warne's selection was pretty straightforward as he picked the trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Nathan Lyon will play as the specialist spinner for the Aussies.

Cummins wasn't a part of the last ODI and the three T20Is versus India as he was given a rest. Starc also missed the third ODI and didn't play the last two T20Is due to an illness in the family.