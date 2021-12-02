"How can David Warner, who's got the best cricket brain, not lead and Steve Smith can?"- Shane Warne

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne is perplexed by Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to pick Steve Smith as the vice-captain of the Australian team again. Warne stated that he doesn't understand why someone like David Warner, who was also involved in the 2018 ball-tampering saga, can't lead the side again.

Ahead of the Ashes 2021, Tim Paine decided to step down as the Test captain. Following his decision, CA named Pat Cummins the new Test skipper and Smith as his deputy.

Explaining why this decision makes no sense for him whatsoever, Shane Warne told foxsports.com.au:

“I think how can a captain on his watch (allow) Sandpaper Gate (to) happen and a player like David Warner, who has got the best cricket brain, suddenly never be able to be a leader but the captain, where it happened on his watch, is allowed to become the vice-captain. It doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever."

"His second chance is being able to play again" - Shane Warne

David Warner shines the ball as Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft watch.

Shane Warne further elaborated that he is not against people who make mistakes. He was quick to point out that Smith's second chance on being able to play again and said:

“Now I’m for all people who make mistakes, and I made more than most. But there are some mistakes that you make, like in this situation, but I think your second chance is being able to play again because if you think about it, he allowed someone to put sandpaper down their pants and try to shine the ball. I mean, how do you do that under your watch as captain.”

Warne further added:

“They won’t make Steve Smith captain, they can’t do that, I wouldn’t have thought they’ll do that. I don’t agree with him being vice-captain, I just don’t agree with that."

Expressing his disappointment with Cricket Australia's decision and adding that he's got nothing against Steve Smith, Shane Warne said:

“I like Steve Smith, I’ve got nothing against him, I consider him a friend, but as far as a leadership position goes, I don’t see how they can possibly make that appointment. I was disappointed with Cricket Australia that they did. They may as well throw out the code of conduct out the window or rewrite it.”

The Ashes 2021/22 will get underway on 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

