RIP Shane Warne: Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan pays emotional tribute to late cricketer 

Late Australian cricketer Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan remembered him with a heartfelt social media post. On March 8, the 52-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post a short clip consisting of several pictures and never-seen-before home videos of her 'eternal love' and their three kids.

There were photos of Warne and his children throwing a ball around in the backyard and swimming in the ocean. In another, the Aussie legend and his children were riding a rollercoaster.

In a home video, Warne appears to be teaching his young son how to bounce a ball with his head at a birthday party. Frank Sinatra's hit song, My Way, was used as the soundtrack for the slideshow.

Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022, after suffering a heart attack at the Samujana Villas resort in Koh Samui, Thailand. The news of his death was confirmed by his management company MPC Entertainment.

Shane Warne and Simone Callahan were married for 10 years

Shane Warne was married to Simone Callahan from 1995 to 2005. After rumors of Warne's alleged infidelity circulated following their family's relocation to England, their marriage ended. Callahan moved back to Australia with their three kids shortly thereafter and filed for divorce.

However, both of them kept in touch for the sake of their kids and their relationship rekindled in 2009 after several ups and downs. The former couple separated again in 2010 and the cricketer was then spotted with British actor Elizabeth Hurley.

In a documentary titled Shane, Warne admitted his low point in life was when his wife left him and his children.

Reflecting on the breakdown of his marriage, Warne said:

“I think that was the lowest. The impact on my children, they wouldn’t get to see me and that was my fault…I would go back and raid the mini bar.”

On her Instagram profile, Callahan describes herself as a yoga instructor living in Melbourne. In her bio, she states that she teaches yoga at Hut Yoga and Wellness, Somers Shala, and on the beach at Somers, Australia.

Callahan and Warne had three children together - daughters Summer and Brooke, and a son Jackson.

