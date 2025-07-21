Shardul Thakur clicks romantic mirror selfie with wife in the lift ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

Mittali Parulkar, wife of India cricketer Shardul Thakur, shared a romantic picture with her husband on social media on Sunday, July 20. The post comes just days ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing England-India 2025 series, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ad

Ahead of the crucial match, Shardul appeared to be enjoying some downtime away from the game, as Mittali posted a heartwarming mirror selfie of the couple inside a lift on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at the picture below:

Shardul Thakur clicks romantic mirror selfie with wife (Image via Instagram-@mittaliparulkar_)

Shardul Thakur featured in the first Test of the series at Headingley but endured a disappointing outing. The right-arm seamer returned figures of 0/38 in six overs in the first innings and 2/51 from 10 overs in the second. He could only score 1 and 4 in the two innings, as India slipped to a five-wicket defeat.

Ad

Trending

As a result, Shardul was dropped from the XI and did not feature in the second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

So far, the 33-year-old has played 12 Tests, picking up 33 wickets at an average of 29.36 and a strike rate of 46.8. He has also scored 336 runs in 20 innings, including four half-centuries.

Shardul Thakur might feature in Manchester Test as India face injury concerns

Shardul Thakur could find himself back in India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England in Manchester, as the visitors deal with a series of injury setbacks. With the team managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, there is also concern over the fitness of Akash Deep, who has been dealing with a groin niggle.

Ad

Adding to India's troubles, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh injured his bowling arm during a net session on Thursday, July 17. To make matters worse, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained an injury during a gym session on Sunday, July 20. Both players are likely to miss the remainder of the series.

In light of these injuries, India have called up uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover. With overcast conditions expected in Manchester, the team management might consider including Shardul, who offers valuable depth with both ball and bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news