India all-rounder Shardul Thakur slammed a sensational ton in the second innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, January 2024.

Mumbai were in trouble, being reduced to 91/6 when Shardul walked in to bat. However, the all-rounder, with his brilliant batting skills, played the rescue act for Mumbai, scoring his second first-class century.

He brought up his hundred on the third ball of the 60th over as he swept the delivery for a single. Shardul Thakur ran past the other end to complete the run and went further ahead celebrating as he reached the three-figure mark. He brought up his ton off just 105 deliveries with 15 boundaries.

Trending

He ran with his hands in the air. The all-rounder then took off his gloves and helmet to come up with a spirited celebration. Pointing towards the dressing room, he lifted both his hands in the air, recreating a celebration similar to that of legendary former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Shardul then raised his bat in the air as he walked back toward the pitch.

Take a look at Shardul Thakur's celebration after his ton in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Shardul Thakur emerges as Mumbai's savior as India stars fail with the bat

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal (26), Rohit Sharma (28), and Shreyas Iyer (17) failed to score big among other India stars in Mumbai's line-up for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game against Jammu & Kashmir.

As the top and middle-order failed, Shardul Thakur stood up with his magnificent ton to save Mumbai. At the time of writing, the all-rounder is unbeaten on 113 runs off just 119 deliveries, having hit 17 boundaries with a strike-rate of 94.96, taking Mumbai to 267/7 after they were down to 101/7 at one stage.

Moreover, Shardul played a fighting knock in the first innings as well. As stars such as Jaiswal, Rohit, Iyer and Shivam Dube failed even in the first innings, the all-rounder helped them stage a fightback with a well-made 57-ball 51, which included 5 fours and two sixes.

He has scored 2114 runs from 88 first-class matches (before this game). The 33-year-old once again proved his ability as reliable batter down the order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️