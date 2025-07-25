"His pain-bearing capacity is very high" - Team India all-rounder hails injured Rishabh Pant for gritty knock on Day 2 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 25, 2025 00:55 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant (right) batted despite a fractured toe on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur applauded keeper-batter Rishabh Pant for batting despite a fractured toe on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England. Praising the 27-year-old for his valiant half-century, Thakur stated that Pant has a very high pain-bearing capacity.

Ad

India resumed Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England on Thursday, July 24 at 264-4. Pant came into bat despite a fracture on his toe after Thakur was dismissed for 41. The keeper-batter, who was batting on 37 when he retired hurt, went on to score 54 runs before he was knocked over by a brute from Jofra Archer.

Speaking at a press conference following the end of the second day's play at Old Trafford, Thakur was effusive in his praise of Pant. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Everyone was excited to see how he approaches his innings. The grit he showed for the team is unmatched. We have had instances of cricketers batting with a fracture in the past. Graeme Smith had once batted with a fractured hand. Players' grit comes to the fore during these moments. As for Rishabh, he is very positive and his pain-bearing capacity is very high.
Ad
Ad

The 33-year-old admitted that Pant was in a lot of pain and credited the medical staff for their efforts in ensuring that the left-hander could go out and bat. He said:

"There were quite a few efforts from the medical team. Kudos to them, they could get Rishabh Pant back on the field. He could bat there for a while and scored vital runs for the team. He was in a lot of pain. We have seen him doing amazing things and this was another amazing thing that he did for the team."
Ad
Ad

Pant was the ninth wicket to fall in India's innings, with the score at 349. The visitors were all-out for 358 as Ben Stokes claimed five wickets for England, while Archer picked up three.

"He was not in the bus in the morning" - Shardul Thakur on uncertainty around Pant's availability

After Pant had to leave the field, grimacing in extreme pain on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, not many gave him a chance of coming out and batting on Thursday. Thakur confirmed that the injured star was not in the team bus in the morning. He, however, joined the team later, with the BCCI issuing an update that Pant would bat if the team needed him to. Revisiting the events, Thakur said:

Ad
"He was not in the bus in the morning. He was taken to hospital in the hope that he could bat later. First, he had to put his foot down and see if he was able to walk. He had not arrived by the time the warm-ups began. After that, I went into bat, so I don't know what happened after that."

As per reports, Pant has been ruled out of the fifth Test. Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan is likely to replace him for the last Test of the series.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications