IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma comments on India's middle-order form and an ideal first innings score

Rohit Sharma spoke to the press after the end of play on Day 2, which was rain-affected. India added another 104 runs from their overnight total for a loss of four wickets to reach 125/4 at stumps with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

Sharma scored 36 as India slipped to 125/4 after an opening stand of 97 between him and Rahul. The Indian opener said the form of the middle-order isn't a cause of concern. Sharma said:

"No, I think it's not a concern. I think if you look at how they got out is actually to a good ball. So I don't see a concern in that matter. I just feel that sometimes you have to play the conditions. I thought we played the conditions really well to start with."

"Obviously, there will be times when the bowlers will come back, and then you just got to respond to it. We were not able to respond to that and those things happen," added Sharma.

After going wicketless against Virat Kohli on the entire 2018 tour, James Anderson has added to his collection. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pBC9lrnUjf — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 5, 2021

In 18 innings Rahane has faced off against Broad, he’s been dismissed on six occasions scoring 99 runs at an average of 16.5.



Against Anderson he has scored 110 runs with six dismissals at an average of 18.3. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma talks about an ideal first-innings score

When asked about the score India are looking to reach in the innings, Sharma said that the team's first goal was to score as many runs as England.

"If you look at their total, it's about 180-odd. So the whole idea for us is to get to their total first. Of course, it plays a big part if you have the upper hand in the first innings. You can really put pressure on the opposition in the 2nd innings," said Sharma.

India will hope that the pairing of Pant and Rahul take responsibility from here on and ensure a respectable lead in the first innings. With Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to follow, the team will back themselves to achieve this task.

