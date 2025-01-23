“Sharmajis’ kids only open the innings for India” - Suresh Raina’s hilarious comment on Indian opener after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina gave a hilarious verdict to opening batter Abhishek Sharma's heroics at the top of the order in the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The left-handed batter smashed 79 runs off 34 deliveries as the Men in Blue secured a comfortable seven-wicket win to claim a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek Sharma had come into the series on the back of some inconsistent displays in national colors. Since making his debut during the tour of Zimbabwe after the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has availed the chance to express himself at the top but has had mixed returns.

With stern competition ongoing for the opening slots, Sharma showcased what he brings to the table with his brute aggression. Making the most of his form for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-handed batter scored a quickfire fifty during the run chase.

Former India player Suresh Raina noted how people with 'Sharma' as their surname are destined to open the innings for India. He was referring to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has made a legacy with his exceptional performance as an opener over the years across formats.

"Sharmajis' kids only open the innings for India (laughs)," joked Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema (via India Today)

Meanwhile, on the same panel post India's win, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla opined that players like Abhishek Sharma deserve a long rope from the management due to their high-octane batting style.

"Abhishek Sharma is a high-risk batter. When he scores runs in a game, that will be a match-winning innings. Abhishek is an X-factor player; if he scores 60 runs, he will score it in 20-22 balls. You have to give a longer rope to these guys. Today, he started slow but scored his fifty in just 20 balls. This shows the mindset that he has and what range of shots he possesses. He uses the long levers and plays big shots," Piyush Chawla said

Abhishek Sharma has played 12 innings in T20Is so far, where he has scored 335 runs with a strike rate of 183.06.

"Special mention to the captain and coach because of the freedom they've given to us" - Team India opener Abhishek Sharma

The 24-year-old was under some pressure after a poor string of scores in the early part of the South Africa tour. However, he did not tweak his approach and continued to go hard at bowlers from the word go, to maximise the powerplay.

Sharma had credited the team management for giving the batters a free hand regarding the ultra-aggressive approach.

"I just wanted to express myself. I've said this before as well. Special mention to the captain and coach because of the freedom they've given to us. The target wasn't too much but the confidence they've given us youngsters, that's a big difference. It was sticking a bit and there was some extra bounce. It was a double-paced wicket and the way our bowlers bowled was really good," Abhishek Sharma said after India's seven-wicket win at the Eden Gardens

The second T20I between India and England is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

